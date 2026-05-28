AWOLNATION added to the lineup, sealing two nights of major headliners at the 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

ckets on sale Friday, May 29, to see AWOLNATION Saturday, July 25. Trace Adkins tickets on sale now for Friday, July 24

Pictured: AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno

Get ready for a summer of music like you’ve never experienced at the 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, for AWOLNATION, as the alt-rock powerhouse will headline a concert for all ages at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, in Castle Rock.

AWOLNATION exploded onto the scene in 2010 with their high-energy sound and “Sail” and hasn’t slowed down since. Their sound is the perfect addition to the opening weekend at the Dougals County Fair & Rodeo, featuring two full nights of marquee entertainment close to home.

Get tickets now to see AWOLNATION, starting at just $65

About AWOLNATION

Aaron Bruno, the de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, has spent the better part of two decades steering the band’s ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut’s smash “Sail” and the hype of sophomore album Run to 2018’s organic-leaning Here Come the Runts and 2020’s rock-forward Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album, Bruno has mined his sonic creativity for an output of music on par with anyone’s from the last two decades. Now, with their fifth album, The Phantom Five, Bruno takes listeners on yet another sonic odyssey, proving that AWOLNATION is still pushing the limits of what rock can be.

Make it a full weekend of music by also catching Trace Adkins on his 30th anniversary tour at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. Tickets are on sale now to see Trace Adkins.