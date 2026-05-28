Charlotte O’Hara, Candidate for Kansas Governor, Announces Running Mate

Charlotte O'Hara Files and Announces Running Mate Michelle Dombrosky at KS State Capital

Michelle Dombrosky Selected as Charlotte O'Hara's Running Mate for Lieutenant Governor

For too long, parents and local communities have been pushed aside while growing mandates from the KS Department of Education and the Federal Government continue to burden KS taxpayers and schools.” — Charlotte O'Hara

OVERLAND PARK, KS, KS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a candidate for Governor of Kansas , Charlotte O’Hara is honored to announce Michelle Dombrosky as her choice for Lieutenant Governor.Michelle Dombrosky is completing her eighth year serving on the Kansas State Board of Education, where she has consistently championed constitutional conservative values, parental rights, local control, and academic excellence. Her experience and leadership will play a key role in advancing Charlotte O’Hara’s vision to put Kansas children and families first.Together, O’Hara and Dombrosky are committed to restoring common-sense education policies that prioritize students, strengthen parental involvement, direct taxpayer dollars toward academics, and reduce excessive federal influence over Kansas schools.“With Michelle Dombrosky’s experience on the Kansas State Board of Education, our administration will work to protect parents’ unalienable rights in the care, upbringing, and education of their children,” said O’Hara. “We will also advocate for greater taxpayer accountability and stronger local control of schools and school boards across Kansas.”“For too long, parents and local communities have been pushed aside while growing mandates from the State Department of Education and the federal government continue to burden Kansas taxpayers and schools,” O’Hara added.Michelle Dombrosky lives in Olathe with her husband. Their two children are graduates of Blue Valley Southwest High School.

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