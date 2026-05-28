ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a vehicle fire that occurred in Cedartown, Polk County, is under active investigation as an intentional act of arson.

At approximately 10:00 PM on May 22, 2026, Cedartown Fire/Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at 821 Cleo Street in Cedartown. Upon arrival, firefighters located an inoperable vehicle parked on the street in front of the property with flames coming from the engine compartment. Fire crews worked to quickly suppress the fire and ensure no additional hazards were present.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were requested to assist in determining the cause of the fire. Evidence collected at the scene indicates the fire was incendiary in nature. The mechanic responsible for the vehicle reported that both the battery and gasoline had been removed before the incident. Additionally, investigators noted that several recent incidents, including a camper fire, an outbuilding fire, and a previous non‑residential structure fire, have occurred at or near this same address within the past 6–8 months.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify whoever is responsible for this fire,” said Commissioner King. “A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. Callers may remain anonymous.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1‑800‑282‑5804.

This investigation is being conducted in partnership with Cedartown Fire/Rescue and local law enforcement. The case remains active and ongoing.

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The mission of the Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians.