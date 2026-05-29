California Latino Groups and Leaders Overwhelmingly Endorse Anna Caballero for State Treasurer

Latino Leaders Cite Caballero’s Record Fighting for Working Families and Plan to Use the Treasurer’s Office to Stop California Taxpayer Dollars from Funding ICE

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latino groups and leaders across California have endorsed Senator Anna Caballero for State Treasurer. Caballero is from a working family and truly understands that every dollar counts because of her lived experience. She is also the only candidate in the race who has created a plan to stop wasteful spending that doesn’t reflect our values, including ending California funding for ICE.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.California Latino groups and leaders endorsing Anna Caballero for State Treasurer include Senate President pro Tempore Monique LimónAssembly Speaker Robert RivasCalifornia Latino Legislative CaucusLatinas Lead CaliforniaCentral Valley Latino DemocratsAvance Democratic ClubSenator Lena Gonzalez, Chair of California Latino Legislative CaucusAssemblymember Juan Carrillo, Vice Chair of California Latino Legislative CaucusAssemblymember Liz Ortega, Vice Chair of California Latino Legislative CaucusDozens of Elected Latino Officers Across CaliforniaBorn into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.More information about Caballero’s plan is available on her website: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations, and everyday Californians.###

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