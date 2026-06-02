SYNNAP Launches as Sovereign AI Infrastructure Platform; Carl Roberts Appointed as Senior Board Advisor

SYNNAP, a BVS Group company — sovereign AI infrastructure platform launching at Datacloud Global Congress 2026 in Cannes.

Platform debuts at Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes — hyperscale data centers and carbon-neutral power for sovereign AI

Sovereign AI is rewriting the rules of infrastructure. Power, land, and execution are now the defining constraints — and SYNNAP exists to solve them at scale.” — Benjamin Von Seeger, CEO & Chairman, SYNNAP, a BVS Group Company

MIAMI & CANNES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYNNAP Launches as Sovereign AI Infrastructure Platform; Carl Roberts Appointed as Senior Board AdvisorPlatform debuts at Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes with focus on hyperscale data center development and carbon-neutral power for sovereign AI workloadsSYNNAP, a BVS Group company, today launches as a sovereign AI infrastructure platform developing carbon-neutral, hyperscale-ready data centers for nation-states, hyperscalers, and AI-native operators. The launch coincides with Datacloud Global Congress 2026 in Cannes, where SYNNAP founder Benjamin Von Seeger will be speaking June 2–4 alongside global capital, hyperscale, and power partners.SYNNAP integrates large-scale grid power, institutional-grade development, and ESG-aligned execution into a single platform built for the next generation of AI compute. The company is focused on 100 MW+ deployments designed for 24/7 carbon-free energy and high-density GPU workloads.Mr. Von Seeger, founder of BVS Group, has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SYNNAP. The company also announces the appointment of Carl Roberts as Senior Board Advisor."Sovereign AI is rewriting the rules of infrastructure," said Ben Von Seeger, Chairman & CEO of SYNNAP. "Power, land, and execution are now the defining constraints. SYNNAP exists to solve them at scale, with institutional capital, hyperscale customers, and sovereign partners aligned from day one.""SYNNAP is built on three decades of hyperscale execution and one of the strongest infrastructure track records in the industry," said Carl Roberts, Senior Board Advisor, SYNNAP. "The platform is positioned exactly where the market needs to go — and I am proud to be part of it."Earlier this month, Mr. Von Seeger spoke at International Telecom Week 2026 in Washington, DC, leading a roundtable on federated edge-to-cloud AI deployment and low-latency inference. He will continue the platform's market engagement throughout Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes, June 2–4.Founder EngagementMr. Von Seeger is a recognized expert on the GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group) platform, advising institutional investors and corporations on data center development, power strategy, and global infrastructure deployment. Recent commentary on AI infrastructure: https://tinyurl.com/2v4b4h88 Forward PipelineSYNNAP is actively developing data center projects in California and North Carolina, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks. The company will share details on partners, capacity, and timing as transactions advance.About SYNNAPSYNNAP, a BVS Group company, develops sovereign AI data centers and carbon-neutral infrastructure for model training and inference deployment. The platform specializes in 100 MW+ facilities with integrated grid power strategies and institutional-grade development frameworks. Learn more at https://www.synnap.io

Benjamin Von Seeger on Sovereign AI, Data Residency & the Launch of SYNNAP — ITW 2026

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