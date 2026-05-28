Grand Canyon West Introduces Sunset Pass, Offering Guests a Unique Opportunity to Experience the Canyon’s Golden Hour

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Canyon West has introduced its new Sunset Pass, giving visitors a dedicated opportunity to experience the Grand Canyon during the most visually striking time of day.Available daily from 3:00 PM through sunset, the Sunset Pass offers guests a unique opportunity to experience the canyon in its most magical light when the desert sky glows with vibrant colors and the canyon walls come alive with golden hues. The timing is designed to highlight the natural beauty of the landscape during golden hour, when lighting conditions create sweeping views across the canyon’s layered rock formations. The $59 retail price point for the Sunset Pass represents the lowest priced ticket that includes the Skywalk for Grand Canyon West.The Sunset pass includes:• Entrance to Grand Canyon West after 3:00 PM• Admission to the world-famous Skywalk• Access to Eagle Point• Access to Guano Point• In-park hop-on, hop-off shuttle transportation• Incredible sunset views across the canyonThe Sunset Pass is designed for later-day arrivals and travelers looking for a relaxed, unforgettable evening at Grand Canyon West.For more information about Grand Canyon West and to plan a visit, www.grandcanyonwest.com/sunset-pass/

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