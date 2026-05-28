Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates Announces Strategic Channel Partnership with EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

The authority in human risk education and training, powered by the world’s most proven investigative interview systems.

Partnership combines Impact Risk Partners’ profit protection expertise with Wicklander-Zulawski’s enterprise advisory, training, and human risk authority.

Wicklander-Zulawski sets the standard in human risk training. Together, we can help clients strengthen decision-making, better prepare their teams and manage the human variables that drive risk.” — Kevin Ach, managing principal of Impact Risk Partners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates , LLC. (“WZ”), the global authority in human risk education and training, today announced a strategic channel partnership with Impact Risk Partners , a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (“EPIC”), a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm providing specialized services and products across select industries.The partnership comes as companies face rising pressure to manage human risk with greater speed, consistency and discipline. Workplace misconduct, fraud, theft, safety events, compliance breakdowns, employee relations issues, customer conflict, claims and operational disruption are increasingly interconnected enterprise risks.The partnership combines Impact Risk Partners’ insurance, risk advisory, profit protection and enterprise consulting capabilities with WZ’s market-leading human risk education platform, practitioner training programs, certification pathways and risk mitigation expertise. Together, the organizations will help companies move from reactive investigations to proactive human risk readiness.This need is especially critical across consumer-facing industries, including retail, hospitality, restaurants, fitness, gaming and entertainment, where employees, customers, assets, safety and reputation intersect across high-volume, high-contact operating environments. In these settings, large, distributed organizations face constant operational, financial, legal and reputational exposure driven by high-frequency human interactions and high-pressure decision-making, increasing the need for leaders and frontline decision-makers to apply a consistent standard across thousands of daily interactions and incidents.Through the partnership, Impact Risk Partners and WZ will collaborate across human risk education, enterprise training, workplace investigations, loss prevention and asset protection, employee relations, compliance, leadership readiness, digital learning and practitioner development. The relationship gives clients access to practical education, proven methodologies and scalable support that help protect people, assets, culture, reputation and enterprise value.“Impact Risk Partners is focused on delivering practical, integrated risk solutions that help organizations operate with greater consistency and confidence,” said Kevin Ach, managing principal of Impact Risk Partners. “Wicklander-Zulawski sets the standard in human risk education and training. Together, we can help clients strengthen decision-making, better prepare their teams and manage the human variables that drive risk and performance across the enterprise.”WZ is recognized worldwide for helping organizations and practitioners better understand human behavior, improve decision-making, strengthen investigative readiness and reduce preventable risk. For more than 40 years, the company has educated professionals across law enforcement, asset protection, human resources, employee relations, compliance, corporate security and broader private sector risk functions. Its proven methodology and training programs help practitioners operate with greater accuracy, confidence, consistency and ethical discipline.For EPIC and Impact Risk Partners, the partnership adds a specialized human risk education and training capability to an already expansive risk platform. Meanwhile, WZ gains access to EPIC’s client network, advisory infrastructure and enterprise risk ecosystem, creating new opportunities to support sophisticated organizations with training, education and scalable risk mitigation resources.“This is exactly the kind of partnership we believe the market needs,” said Dave Thompson, chief executive officer of WZ. “Companies are dealing with more complexity, more scrutiny and more pressure to make the right decisions quickly. That requires more than a vendor. It requires partners who understand human behavior, risk, education, investigations, culture and operating realities. EPIC and Impact Risk Partners bring tremendous reach and credibility across the risk landscape, and we are excited to build a true channel partnership together.”The partnership is expected to support joint market initiatives, including co-branded education, executive briefings, conference programming, webinars, thought leadership and client-facing resources focused on human risk, investigation readiness, profit protection and enterprise resiliency.“Human risk is one of the most difficult variables for companies to manage,” said Dennis Lonergan, vice president of profit protection for Impact Risk Partners. “By combining our risk advisory and profit protection capabilities with Wicklander-Zulawski’s leadership in human risk education, we can help clients move beyond reactive response to a more proactive, prepared and consistent approach to managing risk across the enterprise.”About EPIC Insurance Brokers & ConsultantsEPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a national retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. The firm provides clients with diverse and specialized risk management, property and casualty, employee benefits, private client and specialty insurance solutions across select industries. EPIC team members operate from locations nationwide, combining strategic expertise and broad specializations to deliver innovative, comprehensive risk solutions. For more information on EPIC, please visit epicbrokers.com.

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