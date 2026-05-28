Former Disney Exec Duncan Wardle to Keynote CEDIA Expo 2026

Former Disney Exec Duncan Wardle to Keynote CEDIA Expo in Denver, CO Sept 2, 2026

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEDIA, the Association for Smart Home Professionals™, today announced former Disney executive Duncan Wardle will present the keynote for CEDIA Expo 2026 on Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. in the Mile High Ballroom.During his time as Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, Wardle saw how organizations across industries looked to Disney for guidance on how to create a culture of innovation and provide their teams with the tools needed to leverage their most important asset: their people. The same challenge exists today in the custom integration space, where firms are navigating new technologies, rising client expectations, and increasing competition—yet often lack the tools to consistently think differently and stand apart.Drawing from years spent integrating innovation into Disney’s experiential storytelling, Wardle will share tools and techniques CEDIA professionals can use to approach projects more creatively, collaborate more effectively, and uncover new opportunities in every client interaction. He’ll also discuss design thinking principles tailored for CEDIA members that attendees can continue exploring during Wednesday’s CEDIA workshop.Throughout his 25 years with Disney, Wardle helped teams at Disney Parks, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, Imagineering and Animation to innovate, creating magical new storylines and amazing experiences for consumers around the globe.He now brings his Disney experience to audiences around the world, delivering a series of keynotes, masterclasses, and ideation forums, that help people capture unlikely connections, leading to both disruptive thinking and revolutionary ideas.He is a multiple TEDx speaker and has been featured in many publications including Fast Company, Forbes, INC., and more. He teaches Innovation and Creativity Masterclasses at Harvard, Yale, and Stanford. He also holds the American Citizen Award presented at the White House, an Honours. MBA and Honours. Doctorate from Edinburgh University and the Duke of Edinburgh Award, presented by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth.“Smart home professionals are in the business of creating experiences that feel a little like magic in people’s homes, which is why Duncan’s perspective on innovation and storytelling is such a natural fit for our community,” said CEDIA Global President and CEO, Daryl Friedman. “As AI continues to evolve, the real differentiator will be human skills like creativity, intuition, and curiosity. Duncan’s keynote will give our members practical tools to harness those strengths and deliver more innovative, differentiated experiences.”For more information on the CEDIA keynote presentation for CEDIA Expo 2026, please visit cediaexpo.com/keynote.About CEDIACEDIAis the Association for Smart Home Professionals™. Established in 1989, CEDIA is dedicated to advocacy, connection, and education, and fosters a thriving community as the home for smart home professionals. Globally, CEDIA advances the rights of technology integrators by working with governmental bodies; gathers industry professionals and allied tradespeople for learning and networking; and creates trainings, standards, and certifications to ensure the continued growth of the smart home industry. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest residential technology show. Today, a community of over 30,000 CEDIA members from more than 80 countries deliver smart home technology solutions that enrich homeowners' lives. CEDIA also produces The Integration Conversation podcast, sharing insights and perspectives from industry leaders, and offers a dedicated CEDIA Membership App to connect, inform, and support professionals worldwide. Learn more about CEDIA at cedia.org.

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