H Mart Partners with InComm Healthcare to Enable OTC Network® Card Acceptance

H Mart partnered with InComm Healthcare to accept OTC Network® benefit cards, allowing eligible customers to purchase relevant groceries and wellness products.

LYNDHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, is proud to announce a new integration with InComm Healthcare, a business unit of payments technology company InComm Payments. The integration brings H Mart into InComm Healthcare’s OTC Network, which enables participating retail locations to accept health plan supplemental benefit funds as payment for eligible purchases.Through this partnership, eligible H Mart customers using InComm Healthcare’s Dual Network Benefit Card™ can now utilize their plan-sponsored funds at participating store locations to purchase fresh produce, specialty ingredients, and over-the-counter (OTC) wellness products that reflect their cultural food traditions.With this OTC Networkintegration, H Mart now supports all three major healthcare card networks, further strengthening its role beyond a traditional grocery retailer as a trusted partner in supporting customers’ health and well-being. The company also remains committed to honoring diverse cultural backgrounds and lifestyles while continuing to provide a meaningful and inclusive shopping experience.H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in America and a pioneer of Asian food culture in the United States. Since opening its first store in Woodside, Queens, in 1982,H Mart currently operates 110 locations across 20 U.S. states, supported by 18 state-of-the-art warehouse and processing facilities. As America’s premier food destination, H Mart offers a full assortment of Asian groceries alongside a broad range of everyday essentials, providing a comprehensive "one-stop" experience that rivals traditional supermarkets.H Mart is dedicated to serving both its immediate local neighborhoods and a diverse, multicultural customer base.As America’s premier food destination, H Mart offers the full assortment of Asian groceries as well as a broad range of everyday essentials to complement its full-scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket. H Mart is dedicated to serve the immediate surrounding communities as well as a broad range of multicultural customers.H Mart’s success is due to a continuous commitment to the freshest ingredients in all its tasteful offerings, all the while never forgetting the importance of value. H Mart strives for the highest level of service and continuously works hard for customer satisfaction.

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