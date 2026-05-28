Las Vegas-Based TrustFall Technology Group Acquires ExtraPro in Strategic Asia Pacific Expansion

A direct-view 3D LED billboard installation by TrustFall Technology Group at Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, Philippines.

The transaction marks the technology integration and direct-view LED company’s entry into APAC’s $92B gaming market and $80B+ resort infrastructure pipeline.

We’ve spent years perfecting casino, hospitality, DOOH, and nightlife environments in Las Vegas. ExtraPro gives us the foothold, relationships, and operational team to bring that same standard to APAC” — Doug Green, CEO and Co-Founder of TrustFall Technology Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustFall Technology Group , a premier LED integration and experiential technology company behind high-profile hospitality, entertainment, and integrated resort projects throughout the Las Vegas Strip, has acquired ExtraPro Entertainment Limited, a specialist in LED integration, digital out-of-home, and design-build for casino, integrated resort, and hospitality environments across Asia Pacific.With more than 500 projects delivered and over 25 years of combined experience, the acquisition brings together two like-minded leaders in experiential LED technology to better serve some of the world’s most demanding entertainment environments.“From the beginning, this felt like a natural fit strategically, operationally, and culturally,” said Doug Green, CEO and Co-Founder of TrustFall Technology Group. “We share the same business philosophy and approach to hospitality and entertainment projects, with the same emphasis on quality, execution, and over-delivering for clients.”TRUSTFALL AND EXTRAPRO COMBINE COMPLEMENTARY EXPERTISETrustFall brings North American-scale and flagship-project credentials spanning large-format LED integration, experiential technology, hospitality environments, entertainment venues, architectural display systems, and DOOH deployments, as well as extensive manufacturing relationships, supply chain expertise, procurement leverage, and experience collaborating directly with manufacturing and R&D teams to create proprietary LED and experiential technologies.ExtraPro, which will continue operating under the ExtraPro name as a wholly owned subsidiary, brings established regional infrastructure, long-standing relationships throughout the casino and hospitality industries, a commercially active team across Asia Pacific, and a live project pipeline that includes prequalification for major integrated resort and infrastructure developments.“The verticals ExtraPro was building in are exactly where TrustFall excels in North America,” Green said. “We’ve spent years perfecting casino, hospitality, DOOH, and nightlife environments in Las Vegas. ExtraPro gives us the foothold, relationships, and operational team to bring that same standard to Asia Pacific without starting from zero because the infrastructure is already in place.”For ExtraPro, the acquisition provides access to expanded manufacturing relationships, broader operational support, and additional technical and procurement resources, while allowing the company to maintain its established regional identity and the relationships it has built throughout Asia Pacific."Being part of the TrustFall Group fundamentally changes the conversation with clients in this region,” said Maxwell Zetlin, co-founder and Managing Partner of ExtraPro. “The clients we're pursuing across Macau, Singapore, Japan, and the Philippines want to know the company they're working with has delivered at the highest level. TrustFall has done that on the Las Vegas Strip alongside Wynn, MGM, and Resorts World. That credibility travels. We're not entering Asia Pacific to build a reputation, we're arriving with one."EXTRAPRO LEADERSHIP SUPPORTS CONTINUED ASIA PACIFIC EXPANSIONZetlin, who will assume a dual role directing Asia Pacific expansion and supporting TrustFall's North American distribution growth, brings a career defined by landmark projects in the very markets the TrustFall Group is now targeting. Prior to co-founding ExtraPro, he served as Executive Vice President of Entertainment, Brand, and Marketing at Okada Manila, one of Asia’s most prominent integrated resorts, where he led the development of more than USD $350 million in entertainment and media offerings.“There is tremendous value in working alongside partners who understand the industry, the pace and complexity of these projects, and share aligned business philosophies and the same long-term approach to quality, relationships, and execution,” Green said.Following the acquisition, the expanded TrustFall Group of Companies now operates from global offices in Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Manila, with additional Asia Pacific expansion initiatives, including Macau, currently under evaluation.TRUSTFALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SIMULTANEOUSLY LAUNCHES TRUSTFALL LED DISTRIBUTION DIVISIONAlongside the acquisition, TrustFall Technology Group formally launched TrustFall LED, a dedicated LED distribution division focused on direct-view LED procurement, manufacturing relationships, and distribution.“We had already launched the LED distribution division in the United States, and expanding internationally was always part of the long-term vision,” Green said. “ExtraPro’s existing infrastructure and relationships throughout Asia Pacific significantly accelerated that process, allowing us to scale distribution much faster while aligning it directly with an established design-build and integration operation already active in the region.”ACQUISITION AND EXPANSION COME AS ASIA PACIFIC LED, INTEGRATED RESORT, AND DOOH DEMAND IS PROJECTED TO SURGEThe acquisition and distribution expansion come at a time when demand for LED integration, hospitality, entertainment, and digital infrastructure capabilities across Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate. The Asia Pacific LED display and video wall market already accounts for roughly 40% of global LED display demand and is projected to nearly triple over the next decade, growing from approximately $14.98 billion in 2025 to $41.62 billion by 2035. The Asia Pacific DOOH market is also projected to grow substantially, increasing from approximately $21.64 billion in 2025 to $38.7 billion by 2030.The TrustFall-ExtraPro acquisition establishes a stronger operational presence across Asia Pacific, positioning the expanded company to better support this rising demand for LED integration, integrated resort, hospitality, entertainment, and digital infrastructure projects throughout the region.“The Asia Pacific region represents the single most concentrated growth opportunity in global LED technology. We recognized early on that establishing the right long-term presence in the region would be critical,” Green said. “This acquisition allows us to scale internationally much faster while aligning ourselves with a team that already understands the market, the relationships, and the level of execution these projects demand.”###ABOUT TRUSTFALL TECHNOLOGY GROUPFounded by industry veterans, TrustFall Technology Group has evolved from a visionary force in live event production and bespoke LED projects into a forefront technology company. Their deep-rooted legacy of innovation fuels their mission to craft experiences that are as unique as they are memorable. TrustFall Technology Group also serves as a North American distributor for Yaham, one of the world’s most trusted LED manufacturers. Trustfall brings the world’s most iconic destinations to life, blending design, technology, and innovation for global leaders across North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East—pioneering the future of video and media technology.ABOUT EXTRAPRO ENTERTAINMENT LIMITEDExtraPro Entertainment Limited is an Asia Pacific LED integration and design-build company serving hospitality, integrated resort, casino, entertainment, retail, and DOOH sectors throughout Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Southeast Asia. ExtraPro operates as a wholly owned subsidiary within the TrustFall Group of Companies.

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