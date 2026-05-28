Massachusetts K9 Heroes One Step Closer to Protection After Historic Senate Vote on Dakota’s Law

Hero K9 Dakota K9 Dakota K9 Dakota Having A Beach Day

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Unanimously Dakota’s Law

Dakota’s Law ensures that K9 heroes who served Massachusetts are not forgotten when their duty ends—they receive the care, dignity, and protection they earned.” — James LaMonte

SEEKONK, MA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The K9 PTSD Research Center proudly recognizes State Senator Kelly Dooner for her leadership in advancing Dakota’s Law, a historic measure designed to protect and support retired police and military working K9s across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.The Massachusetts State Senate unanimously adopted Senator Dooner’s amendment establishing the Retired Police and Military K9 Care Fund, also known as Dakota’s Law. The measure now moves to the Massachusetts House of Representatives for its vote. Public reports state that the amendment is intended to provide funding for medical treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term care for retired police and military working dogs across Massachusetts.Dakota’s Law is named in honor of K9 Dakota, a law enforcement K9 who served the Commonwealth and later became the inspiration behind the K9 PTSD Research Center in Seekonk. Dakota’s story brought public attention to the reality that working K9s often retire with serious physical injuries, trauma, and long-term care needs after years of service to public safety.“For too long, these K9 heroes have served our communities, protected officers, located narcotics, tracked suspects, searched for missing people, and stood on the front lines without a guaranteed system of care when their service ends,” said James LaMonte, Founder and Director of the K9 PTSD Research Center. “Senator Kelly Dooner has shown true leadership by standing up for the K9s that served and are still serving the Commonwealth. Her work on Dakota’s Law sends a powerful message: their service matters, their sacrifice matters, and their lives after duty matter.”Dakota’s Law would mark a major step forward for retired police and military K9s by creating a dedicated pathway to help support their post-service needs. These dogs are not ordinary pets. They are highly trained public safety partners who often spend their careers exposed to dangerous conditions, violent encounters, traumatic scenes, and physically demanding work. When they retire, many continue to require specialized veterinary care, rehabilitation, behavioral support, medication, and safe long-term placement.The need for Dakota’s Law has been discussed publicly for several years. Earlier reporting on the proposal described the effort as a way to create retirement support for police dogs in Massachusetts, including through a fund for their care. Dakota’s Law has also been tied directly to Dakota’s legacy and the K9 PTSD Center’s work supporting retired law enforcement and military K9s.“This is more than a bill,” LaMonte said. “This is a lifeline for K9s who gave everything they had in service to the people of Massachusetts. Dakota’s Law will change lives by making sure retired K9s are not forgotten once the badge comes off.”The K9 PTSD Research Center thanks Senator Dooner for leading this effort in the Senate and urges the Massachusetts House of Representatives to act swiftly and favorably on Dakota’s Law.“Now it is time for the House to finish the job,” LaMonte said. “We ask every representative to stand with our retired police and military K9s and vote yes on Dakota’s Law.”If passed by the House and signed into law, Dakota’s Law would become a landmark protection for the K9s who served — and continue to serve — the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.About the K9 PTSD Research CenterThe K9 PTSD Research Center, located in Seekonk, Massachusetts, is dedicated to the care, rehabilitation, and advocacy of retired military and law enforcement K9s suffering from trauma, service-related injuries, and post-service behavioral challenges. Founded by James LaMonte, the Center works to ensure that K9 heroes receive the dignity, treatment, and lifelong care they deserve.

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