WSI Welcomes Andrew Davis as Keynote Speaker for 2026 Global Convention

Keynote speaker and author Andrew Davis to speak at the WSI Global Convention

Andrew's work speaks directly to what WSI consultants help their clients build every day” — Val Brown-Dufour, President of WSI

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer acquisition is becoming more expensive, less predictable, and increasingly crowded as AI tools flood the top of the marketing funnel. For business owners, sustainable growth is shifting toward a different challenge: how to create more value from the clients you already have. That is the focus Andrew Davis will bring to WSI's 2026 Global Convention in Cabo San Lucas this June, sharing his signature framework for loyalty-driven growth with WSI's global network of consultants.

Davis will deliver his keynote, The Loyalty Loop: How Small Things Add Up to Big Business, to WSI's global network of digital marketing and AI consultants. Best known for helping business leaders turn customer experience into repeat business and referrals, Davis brings a perspective that aligns with the work WSI Consultants do every day: helping businesses build sustainable growth through smarter, more practical marketing.

Before building and selling a digital marketing agency, Davis produced for NBC's Today Show and worked for The Muppets. He has crafted content for Fortune 500 brands and startups alike and has been featured in the New York Times. His keynote work is recognized across industries for translating complex consumer behaviour into strategies that business leaders can act on immediately.

At a time when many businesses are investing in acquisitions, Davis argues that the greater opportunity often lies within the existing client base. The businesses growing most reliably aren't necessarily those with the biggest ad budgets, but the ones creating experiences that give clients a reason to return and a story worth sharing. The Loyalty Loop is built on that premise, providing businesses with a practical framework for turning existing client relationships into their most consistent source of growth.

"Andrew's work speaks directly to what WSI consultants help their clients build every day," said Val Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "Growing a business isn't just about reaching new audiences. It's about giving existing clients a reason to stay, return, and recommend you. The Loyalty Loop gives business owners a practical way to turn stronger client relationships into more consistent growth."

"The businesses I see growing the fastest today are crafting such a great experience for the clients they have that their existing clients spend more, stay longer, and refer more. So, instead of outspending their competition on acquisition, they're using the clients they have to get more of the clients they want."

WSI's Global Convention brings together WSI Consultants from across the global network to learn, share, and stress-test what's working. The goal is straightforward: every session should produce something consultants can present to their clients the following week.

For more information about WSI and its global network, visit wsiworld.com.

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About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI consultants dedicated to helping businesses grow. With 30 years of experience, WSI combines smart, results-driven strategies with a human-centered approach. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility, WSI believes digital transformation should enhance, not replace, the people behind a business. Tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.

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