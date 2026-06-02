Odd Dog Media, Oregon Dog Rescue Host Giveaway: Free Puppy Party Experience for Local Businesses

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A Portland digital marketing agency, Odd Dog Media, is partnering with Oregon Dog Rescue to give a free Puppy Party Experience to one Portland-area business.

We know first-hand how much joy a dog can provide, so we thought — what better way to bring some smiles to a local Portland business than a room full of puppies” — Lily Noling

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odd Dog Media, a community-focused digital marketing agency, has announced a partnership with Oregon Dog Rescue to give away a free Puppy Party Experience to one lucky Portland-area business. The winner receives a 1.5-hour private puppy playdate — complete with up to six puppies and a handful of young adult rescue dogs — for up to 30 guests at a location of their choosing.The giveaway is open now, June 1 through June 30, on Odd Dog's Instagram account, @_odd.dog_ , and is aimed at Portland business owners and their teams.What the Winner ReceivesOne winning business will receive a fully staffed, 1.5-hour private Puppy Party Experience facilitated by Oregon Dog Rescue — at an approximate retail value of $750. The event includes up to six puppies (one litter), a few young adult rescue dogs, x-pens, toys, water bowls, treats, potty pads and on-site staffing from Oregon Dog Rescue to monitor the pups and handle all cleanup. A resource table featuring adoption information and volunteer opportunities will also be on-site.The event can be held at any indoor location within one hour of Oregon Dog Rescue in Portland, Oregon, and can accommodate up to 30 guests.How to EnterEntering is simple. Participants must follow @_odd.dog_on Instagram, comment "Portland" on any post covering the Puppy Party Experience giveaway and tag two accounts in their comment. Participants must complete the form on the website page odd.dog/portland-puppy-party-experience . Each qualifying entry must complete all three steps.The giveaway is open to businesses within one hour of Oregon Dog Rescue’s location in downtown Portland. Those entering the giveaway must be 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary to enter or win. For more eligibility information, visit the Puppy Party Experience website page.Why Puppies? Why Now?For Odd Dog Media, a team of 15 people and 11 dogs, partnering with Oregon Dog Rescue to give away a private Puppy Party Experience to a hardworking business is a natural extension of the agency’s people-first (and dogs-first) values.Odd Dog Media has been helping businesses, large and small, for 17+ years. Giving away a free Puppy Party Experience is just one way this local digital marketing agency is recognizing the dedication and contributions that small and mid-sized businesses make to their communities.While the agency helps businesses across the United States, they know that helping small businesses right in their own neighborhoods cultivates community. With an Odd Dog Media local representative rooted, born and raised in Portland, Odd Dog Media has a deep understanding of the businesses in the area and is more than happy to help Portland businesses with their digital marketing needs.“We’re a digital marketing agency, but we also are just a bunch of dog lovers who care about our community,” said Lily Noling, Portland local representative and marketing specialist at Odd Dog Media. “We know first-hand how much joy a dog can provide, so we thought — what better way to bring some smiles to a local Portland business than a room full of puppies?”For businesses, puppy parties offer a number of benefits: reducing team stress, boosting morale and supporting team bonding. In this case, it’s also an opportunity to connect with a local nonprofit organization and foster a sense of community.The event is also designed to spotlight Oregon Dog Rescue and its mission to find loving homes for dogs across the Pacific Northwest. A resource table with information on adoption, volunteer opportunities and ways to support the organization will be present at the private event. The total value of the giveaway ($750) goes to Oregon Dog Rescue.About Odd Dog MediaOdd Dog Media is a full-service digital marketing agency with local representatives in Seattle, WA, Portland, OR, and Salt Lake City, UT, dedicated to helping businesses succeed online by increasing their online visibility, generating leads and more. With over 17 years of experience, Odd Dog delivers results-driven marketing strategies that include local SEO, paid advertising, web design, social media and copywriting. Odd Dog Media is the honest, dependable digital marketing agency you've been looking for. Find them on Instagram or visit their website odd.dog.About Oregon Dog RescueOregon Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing dogs from overcrowded shelters, high-kill shelters and owners who can no longer keep their dogs. Their facility in Portland is home to up to 125 dogs at a time until they are adopted by their families. From foster care to adoption, their team works tirelessly to find every dog a loving home. Visit oregondogrescue.org to donate, volunteer or begin the adoption process.

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