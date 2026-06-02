The Monocle Restaurant Announces America 250 Summer Dinner Celebration Benefiting the US Capitol Police Memorial Fund

The Monocle Restaurant - American Steak and Seafood Ribeye bone-in 20oz with spicy butter Trio of crab shots Jumbo lump crab cake with sauce Americaine Sliced beef tenderloin with cognac mushroom sauce

Special Three-Course Dinner Series to Honor America’s Semiquincentennial and Support Those Who Protect the Nation’s Capitol

As America prepares to celebrate 250 years there is no better place to gather than around a great American meal shared in the heart of Capitol Hill.” — John Valanos

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monocle Restaurant , the iconic Capitol Hill dining institution located just steps from the United States Capitol announced a special America 250 dinner celebration that will run Friday and Saturday evenings throughout June and July 2026.The specially curated three-course dinner experience will be offered for $65 per guest, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund in honor of the men and women who protect and serve the nation’s Capitol and those who serve there.Guests can enhance their dining experience with optional menu upgrades, including select specialty food additions and cocktails priced at $17.76 and $25.00 as a tribute to the birth of the American Revolution and the 250th birthday of the nation.“This summer in Washington will feel unlike any other in recent memory as our nation begins celebrating America 250,” said John Valanos, owner of The Monocle. “We wanted to create an experience that celebrates the very best of American hospitality and cuisine while also giving back to the brave men and women who protect the Capitol community every single day.”As Washington prepares for a historic summer leading into America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, The Monocle will showcase the best of American cuisine with a menu highlighting premium American beef, Chesapeake seafood, and seasonal ingredients.Seasonal selections will include Crisp Chesapeake Rockfish with Summer Corn Velouté and Chive Oil alongside Prime USDA aged beef, signature first courses, and classic desserts that have made The Monocle a Washington institution for generations.Guests will also have the opportunity to enhance their dining experience with luxury additions including jumbo lump blue crab shots paired with Veuve Clicquot Champagne, a favorite of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis during the Kennedy White House years when she frequently visited The Monocle, as well as bone-in cuts of 20 oz ribeye steak and 12 oz filet mignon.“We are proud to bring together the finest American beef and Chesapeake seafood in support of an important cause and a historic national celebration,” Valanos added. “The Monocle has always been part of the fabric of Capitol Hill, and honoring the Capitol Police Memorial Fund through this special dinner series is deeply meaningful to our family and our restaurant.”For more than six decades, The Monocle has served as one of Washington’s most storied dining destinations, welcoming presidents, lawmakers, journalists, diplomats, and visitors from around the world. During the America 250 summer season, the restaurant aims to provide guests with a uniquely Washington dining experience rooted in patriotism, tradition, and exceptional American cuisine.“The Monocle has spent generations serving the people who help shape our nation,” said Valanos. “As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, we believe there is no better place to gather than around a great American meal shared in the heart of Capitol Hill.”Benefiting the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund• When: Friday and Saturday evenings throughout June and July 2026• Where: The Monocle Restaurant, 107 D Street NE, Washington, DC• Cost: $65 per person plus tax and service• Reservations: Call 202-546-4488 or visit The Monocle Restaurant• Benefiting: United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund###For more information, or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson from The Monocle, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

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