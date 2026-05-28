(ATLANTA) – Businesses and residents affected by the wildfires on April 20, 2026, in Brantley County can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) to assist Georgians in the declared county applying for SBA disaster loan assistance at the Tax Assessors' Office Space (inside courthouse) in Nahunta, Ga., on Thursday, May 28, 2026, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Georgia received the SBA declaration for Brantley County and the six (6) contiguous counties (Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, and Wayne) in response to a request made by Governor Brian Kemp’s authorized representative and the Deputy Director of Recovery at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), Valarie Grooms. All counties included in the SBA declaration are eligible to apply for Physical Damage disaster loans (homes and businesses) and Economic Injury disaster loans (businesses).

“I’ve seen firsthand how devastating these wildfires have been for families, homeowners, farmers, and businesses across South Georgia,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “The SBA loans are resources to help survivors begin the recovery process and rebuild after this disaster. I encourage everyone impacted to visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center and apply for assistance. Individuals affected by these wildfires don’t have to walk through this process alone. Help is available, and we are committed to standing alongside these communities every step of the way.”

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at lending.sba.gov. Please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-800-659-2955 for further assistance. The address and hours of operation for the DLOC are provided below.

The Tax Assessors' Office Space (inside courthouse)

234 Brantley Street, Suite 500

Nahunta, GA 31553.

Opening: Thursday, May 28, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The DLOC potential close date is Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The filing deadline to return applications for Physical Damage disaster loans is July 27, 2026. The deadline to return Economic Injury disaster loan applications is March 1, 2027.

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As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.