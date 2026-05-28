LOOKHU AND chainfuelz FILE JOINT PATENT FOR AI RIGHTS, TOKENIZED ACCESS, AND TV AUTHENTICATION

USPTO

Patent-pending infrastructure for authenticated wallets, tokenized access, AI content rights, and connected TV authentication.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lookhu and chainfuelz today announced the filing of a jointly owned patent-pending application covering programmable digital rights infrastructure for streaming platforms, AI-generated media systems, connected television authentication, and tokenized commercial authorization environments.The patent-pending application, titled “A computer-implemented process for generating authenticated digital wallets that use programmable entitlement tokens to authorize media access, AI-generated content rights, and connected device authentication,” establishes foundational infrastructure for authenticated digital wallets, programmable entitlement credentials, tokenized streaming permissions, AI-generated commercial media authorization, and wallet-native connected device authentication systems.The filing focuses on systems capable of dynamically validating streaming access, subscriptions, AI-generated content permissions, tokenized commercial rights, and digital entitlement credentials across websites, applications, connected televisions, AI content systems, and digital commerce environments. The infrastructure described in the filing incorporates automated wallet generation, blockchain token deployment, token contract address validation, programmable authorization logic, connected device authentication, and token-gated smart contract validation systems.The companies believe programmable entitlement infrastructure may become increasingly important as digital platforms evolve toward authenticated ecosystems where access rights, commercial permissions, AI-generated content authorization, subscriptions, identity verification, and connected device authentication are dynamically validated across multiple digital environments. The filing additionally contemplates future applications involving digital media licensing, creator monetization systems, programmable subscription environments, AI-generated commercial content authorization, digital identity infrastructure, event access systems, tokenized commerce environments, and machine-readable commercial rights management systems.In addition to the patent-pending filing, the companies have also begun developing and testing new onboarding and engagement solutions utilizing authenticated digital wallets, programmable tokens, and digital identity systems for live events and real-world activations. Initial pilot activations were conducted during Solana Accelerate earlier this year and are now expanding into additional live events and partner environments.The event-based systems are designed to support authenticated onboarding, tokenized engagement experiences, real-time digital rewards, and programmable event participation systems that connect physical experiences with connected digital environments. The infrastructure additionally enables earned entitlement tokens to dynamically unlock live streams, exclusive event content, premium digital experiences, and token-gated media access in real time through the Lookhu streaming platform.“This filing represents the beginning of a much larger intellectual property strategy around programmable digital rights infrastructure,” said Byron Booker, CEO of Lookhu. “We believe streaming, AI-generated media, connected devices, and commercial authorization systems will increasingly converge into authenticated wallet-based ecosystems where permissions, access, and monetization are dynamically verified in real time.”Booker added: “Coming from the traditional OTT streaming world, we believe the integration of Web3 infrastructure, tokenization, and authenticated digital wallets into connected television ecosystems will have a major impact on bringing tokenized engagement and digital ownership mainstream across the largest platforms in media. The opportunity is not to keep Web3 niche, but to bring these technologies directly to the big screen through seamless user experiences tied to streaming, live events, content access, and programmable digital rights.”Patrick Maddren, CEO of chainfuelz, added: “The future of digital media and AI content is not just token gating. It’s programmable rights, programmable access, and programmable commercial permissions. This patent filing establishes foundational infrastructure for how authenticated digital wallets, entitlement credentials, AI-generated media rights, and connected television authentication systems can work together across next-generation digital platforms.”According to the companies, the filing is the first of several planned joint patent applications focused on tokenized media rights, AI-generated commercial authorization systems, connected television authentication infrastructure, creator monetization systems, programmable entitlement environments, and digital commerce authorization systems.About LookhuLookhu is a streaming and connected television platform focused on creator monetization, tokenized media experiences, and next-generation digital entertainment infrastructure across mobile, web, and connected TV ecosystems.About chainfuelzchainfuelz is a Web3 infrastructure platform that enables brands, creators, and businesses to launch authenticated digital wallets, programmable token systems, and tokenized engagement experiences.

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