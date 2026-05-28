Corps of Engineers seeks comments on the management of harmful algal blooms

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft supplemental environmental assessment, or EA, on a proposed project to study the use of clay to manage harmful algal blooms in ponds and lakes.

The proposed project includes field trials in three stormwater ponds in Minneapolis along Chicago Avenue. The action would have temporary minor adverse effects to recreation and temporary minor benefits to water quality within the project area. The proposed work would take place in summer of 2026 or 2027.

The Corps of Engineers is in the process of conducting a review of the environmental effects of this project in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act. A copy of the environmental assessment can be viewed and downloaded at:https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. A final determination on the draft SEA will be made following the public review period.

Comments should be submitted no later than June 29. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed tomailto:CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.

-30-