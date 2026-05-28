'We Can Bearly Contain Our Excitement!' - Flamingo Gardens to Welcome Two Orphaned American Black Bear Cubs

Bentley and Treena (courtesy of Flamingo Gardens) Courtesy of Flamingo Gardens Bentley and Treena (courtesy of Flamingo Gardens)

We are incredibly proud to provide these bears with a loving forever home while helping educate our community about wildlife conservation and coexistence” — Keith Clark, CEO of Flamingo Gardens

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flamingo Gardens is thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of two orphaned American black bear cubs, Bentley and Treena, donated by Chestatee Wildlife Preserve in Dahlonega, GA, who will soon call Flamingo Gardens their forever home.The young bears, now approximately 14 months old, were rescued in Georgia following a heartbreaking incident last year in the Bent Tree community, where their mother was tragically killed. After a dedicated community search effort, the cubs, later named Bentley and Treena in honor of the Bent Tree community, were safely recovered and brought into care at Chestatee Wildlife Preserve.Since being rescued and bottle-fed by wildlife caregivers, Bentley and Treena have become dependent on human care and cannot be released back into the wild. Flamingo Gardens is honored to provide them with a safe, enriching, and permanent habitat where they can thrive while helping inspire compassion and conservation awareness among guests of all ages.“These bears have already touched the hearts of so many people,” said Keith Clark, CEO of Flamingo Gardens. “Their journey is both heartbreaking and hopeful, and we are incredibly proud to provide them with a loving forever home while helping educate our community about wildlife conservation and coexistence.”Flamingo Gardens plans to introduce the bears to the public following their arrival and acclimation period, with special opportunities for guests, members, and supporters to welcome the cubs to South Florida.“Bentley and Treena will serve as important ambassadors for their species, helping visitors learn about the challenges facing wildlife and the importance of protecting native habitats and respecting wild animals in their natural environments,” said Michael Ruggieri, Senior Director of Wildlife at Flamingo Gardens.The cubs’ rescue story drew widespread community support and regional attention in Georgia, highlighting both the emotional connection people have with wildlife and the importance of responsible human-wildlife interaction.The public can begin visiting the bears on Saturday, June 6. For more information about Flamingo Gardens, visit www.flamingogardens.org or follow Flamingo Gardens on social media.THE BEAR FACTS:--Approx. 3 feet tall and 100 lbs.--Life expectancy in captivity: 24-26 yrs.--New habitat is 10,000 sq. ft. (25 times the state mandated size of 400 sq. ft.)--Josh, the last bear in residence at Flamingo Gardens, resided there for 13 years, passing away in January 2026 at the age of 27.###About Flamingo Gardens:Celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 1927, Flamingo Gardens is one of South Florida’s premier botanical gardens and wildlife sanctuaries. Located in Davie, Florida, the 60-acre attraction is home to more than 3,000 species of rare, exotic, and native plants, and the largest collection of native Florida wildlife in the state, including permanently injured or non-releasable animals that serve as ambassadors for conservation and education. Flamingo Gardens is a 501(c)(3) public charity.

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