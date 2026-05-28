Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal Participates in Easterseals National Pizza Party Day to Support Ohio Valley Children

WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is proud to have partnered with the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in celebration of National Pizza Party Day, supporting vital programs that benefit children and families across the Ohio Valley.As part of the initiative, donations made in connection with the event remain 100% local, directly benefiting the children served by Easterseals’ dedicated therapists and medical team. The organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive services ensures that local families receive the care and resources they need to thrive.To show appreciation for their support, Kalkreuth employees enjoyed a celebratory pizza party courtesy of DeFelice Pizza, bringing staff together for a meaningful cause while highlighting the spirit of community collaboration.“We’re honored to support the incredible work being done at Easterseals, an organization that serves not only children, but adults as well. They never turn anyone away,” said Josh Wack, National Accounts Development Manager. “Kalkreuth has a longstanding relationship with Easterseals, and we’re proud to call them a partner. We continue to be inspired by the compassion and dedication they show in serving families throughout our community. What made today especially meaningful was seeing not only our corporate support, but also the personal generosity of our employees, who stepped up to make individual donations.”For more information about Easterseals Rehabilitation Center and its programs, please visit https://wv.easterseals.com/ About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is a Top 10 U.S. commercial roofing contractor and leading exterior envelope solutions expert. Kalkreuth specializes in comprehensive commercial roofing solutions that prioritize safety, quality, and durability.

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