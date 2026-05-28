Tampa Bay Rays returned home to a restored Tropicana Field on April 6 following hurricane repairs.

This partnership builds on digiLED’s previous work at the venue and reflects our long track record delivering LED solutions for major sports and entertainment arenas worldwide.” — Michael Hopkins, SVP Commercial Integration USA, digiLED

FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- digiLED Brings New Digital Enhancements to Tropicana Field for the 2026 Season

digiLED has announced a new partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2026 season. The professional baseball team returned home to a restored Tropicana Field on April 6 following hurricane repairs. digiLED revamped the ballpark’s digital screen estate with bespoke, high-performance LED technology built specifically for the iconic dome.

The upgrade by digiLED delivers sharper visuals, stronger fan engagement, and fresh revenue opportunities across the ballpark.

Tampa Bay Rays Return to Tropicana Field – A Fresh Start for 2026

After spending the 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa while Tropicana Field underwent major restoration (including a full roof replacement and new turf), the Rays are now back in St. Petersburg for the 2026 season. The home opener against the Chicago Cubs on April 6 drew a sellout crowd and marked an emotional homecoming.

Just days into the return, the Rays welcomed the New York Yankees for a series that included a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win on April 12. The timing was ideal to showcase the enhanced digital experience.

New Large Format Stadium LED Video Walls Transform the Main Bowl

Static signage on either side of the main video board has been replaced with two striking digiLED displays. Each display measures 53.31 ft wide by 36.1 ft high. Together with the pre-existing central digiLED screen, they create one seamless visual canvas spanning 171.42 ft wide by 36.1 ft high.

This continuous surface lets dynamic content and animations flow effortlessly across all three screens, giving fans a more immersive and energetic game day atmosphere.

High Brightness Mid-Tier Ribbon Display Brings the MaintenX SkyDeck to Life

A new marquee ribbon display now runs 302 ft wide by 6 ft high along the façade of the MaintenX SkyDeck, further enhancing the vibrant, high-impact digital experience. These video boards can display sponsor messages, game highlights, fan activations and live stats in real time.

Premium Suite Fine-Pitch COB LED Screens Deliver Exclusive Fan Experiences

In premium suite locations, digiLED has installed next-generation, fine-pitch COB LED technology. These high-resolution screens provide a crisp, close-up viewing environment that makes every play feel personal, even from the comfort of a luxury suite.

Why Sports Stadiums Are Choosing Bespoke LED Video Walls for Fan Engagement

digiLED’s approach at Tropicana Field focuses on custom engineering and full technical support throughout the season. From large-scale main bowl displays to fine-pitch solutions in premium areas, helping teams turn their digital real estate into a genuine competitive advantage.

digiLED’s Ongoing Commitment to Tropicana Field and the Tampa Bay Rays

“This partnership builds on digiLED’s previous work at the venue and reflects our long track record delivering LED solutions for major sports and entertainment arenas worldwide,” commented Michael Hopkins, SVP Commercial Integration USA, digiLED. “At digiLED, we’re proud to play a part in welcoming fans back to a refreshed Tropicana Field, and we look forward to seeing the new screens in action all season long.”

Visit digiLED.com for more information on how bespoke stadium LED display solutions can deliver real impact for your next venue project.

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About digiLED

digiLED designs custom LED displays for sports, retail, events, attractions and corporate spaces. Headquartered in Surrey, UK, with offices worldwide including Las Vegas and Tokyo, it has delivered technically demanding projects for 23 years and offers turnkey services from design and specification to installation and technical support. For more information visit digiLED.com.

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