Consumer Choice Center’s David Clement Discusses Economic Importance of Advanced Recycling on Powering America Podcast

David Clement, Policy Director, Consumer Choice Center joined the Powering America Podcast to discuss Advanced Recycling

David Clement, Policy Director at the Consumer Choice Center, highlgitehd the potential economic and environmental role of advanced recycling technologies.

Advanced recycling is really kind of the next step in the recycling conversation.” — David Clement, Policy Director, Consumer Choice Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Congress considers H.R. 7502, the “Recycled Materials Attribution Act,” David Clement, Policy Director at the Consumer Choice Center, joined the Powering America Podcast to discuss the potential economic and environmental role of advanced recycling technologies.The full episode is available here: https://thepoweringamericapodcast.com/episodes/consumer-choice-center-david-clement-advanced-recycling-mpkek11s “Advanced recycling is really kind of the next step in the recycling conversation,” Clement said during the interview. “It allows plastics that historically would have gone to landfills to actually be broken down and reused in new products.”The interview comes as lawmakers review H.R. 7502, legislation introduced Feb. 12 by U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY-23). The bill would establish a federal framework for recycled-content marketing claims and direct the Federal Trade Commission to update its Green Guides related to environmental marketing standards.During the podcast discussion, Clement said advanced recycling technologies could help address limitations in traditional recycling systems by expanding the types of plastics that can be processed and reused.“These technologies create an opportunity to extend the lifecycle of plastics in a way that hasn’t really existed before at scale,” Clement said. “That has implications not only for waste reduction, but also for manufacturing, supply chains and economic development.”The Consumer Choice Center is an international consumer advocacy organization focused on promoting consumer choice, innovation and regulatory reform.The full interview is available on the Powering America Podcast: https://thepoweringamericapodcast.com/episodes/consumer-choice-center-david-clement-advanced-recycling-mpkek11s About the Powering America Podcast:The Powering America Podcast features conversations with policymakers, analysts, industry leaders and subject matter experts on energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and economic policy issues impacting the United States.

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