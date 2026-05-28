FLA. APPELLATE COURT RULING PAVES WAY TO TRIAL IN SUIT OVER MINOR LEAGUE PLAYER’S DEATH

A Florida appellate ruling has cleared the path for litigation brought by the parents of Ryan Costello, a 23-year-old Minor League Baseball player who died in his sleep after a team doctor allegedly failed to tell him he had a potentially life-threatening cardiac condition.

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