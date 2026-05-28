JUDGE DENIES MORGAN & MORGAN PARTNER'S BID TO APPEAR IN MASSACHUSETTS COURT, CITING PAST SANCTION FOR AI MISUSE

A Massachusetts state court judge has rejected an application from Morgan & Morgan product safety practice managing partner Michael Morgan—who is licensed in Florida and Kentucky—to join a case representing plaintiffs alleging that Harvard University misused human remains, pointing to his recent sanction in Wyoming federal court for submitting a brief that included AI hallucinations.

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