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'THIS RESULT WAS SHOCKING': JUDGE GRANTS DIRECTED VERDICT FOR PHARMACIES IN FLORIDA OPIOID TRIAL

Amanda Bronstad

Broward County Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips concluded that Abbott, which provided its formula to doctors in hospitals, could not be sued for failing to warn Tiana Ennix, the mother of a premature baby named Iyiana, who contracted necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC, after ingesting Similac Special Care.

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'THIS RESULT WAS SHOCKING': JUDGE GRANTS DIRECTED VERDICT FOR PHARMACIES IN FLORIDA OPIOID TRIAL

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