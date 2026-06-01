Act With Purpose International Challenges Industry Gatekeeping With a Global Showcase of Emerging Talent

Casting Director - Angela Quinn Emil Feliz - Actor (photographer - EIGHTBYTEN) Mila-Rose Mistry - Actor (photographer - Stephanie Beeley) All Heart Talent Logo Luber Roklin Entertainment Logo

Actors from around the world capped off 12 weeks of training with a live showcase designed to replace gatekeeping with real industry access and feedback.

You can immediately tell these actors are receiving relevant, modern training that reflects the realities of today’s casting landscape” — Mara Santino of Luber Roklin Entertainment

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Act With Purpose International recently concluded its latest actor showcase, marking the culmination of the organization’s 12-week performance training program designed to prepare actors for professional opportunities in film, television, and theatre.The showcase featured performers of various ages and experience levels presenting scene work and audition material before a large panel of industry professionals, including agents, talent managers, casting professionals, and creatives who provided individualised feedback intended to support each actor’s continued artistic and professional development.Founded by actor, producer, and acting coach John Franklin Stevens , Act With Purpose International focuses on individualized mentorship, emotional authenticity, self-tape preparation, and industry readiness. Stevens, a member of AACE (Association of Acting Coaches and Educators), has worked professionally across theatre, television, choreography, producing, and actor coaching throughout North America.“Our goal is to create an environment where actors feel challenged, supported, and prepared,” Stevens says. “The showcase is not simply a performance — it’s an opportunity for actors to experience professional expectations, receive meaningful feedback, and continue building confidence in front of industry professionals.”Industry attendees highlighted both the quality of preparation and the international scope of the participating talent.“I am always so impressed by the talent in these showcases,” says casting director Angela Quinn, known for her work on productions including The Handmaid’s Tale and Ginny & Georgia. “John and his team always deliver a well-organized showcase featuring actors that are prepared, committed, and ready for the industry. It has been an honour providing feedback to so many talented actors from around the world during these showcases. These showcases provide such a great opportunity for actors to be seen by so many industry professionals at once.”The showcase also drew attention from talent representatives and industry observers who noted the practical value of the training structure and the level of preparation demonstrated by participating actors.In a public statement shared following the event, Brandi Leigh England of Kello Inclusive & All Heart Talent described the showcase as “a really promising group of actors,” noting that the performers appeared prepared, focused, and professionally trained. She further emphasized the value of the opportunity for actors to receive feedback from multiple industry professionals in a single setting.For many participating families, the showcase represented more than a final presentation. It marked the culmination of weeks of artistic growth, confidence-building, and collaborative learning.“Working with Coach John was an amazing experience,” say Diana Feliz and her son Emil Feliz, a special needs actor. “He truly understands his students and knows how to bring out their strengths. For the showcase, he created a script for Emil that made rehearsals fun and natural, and Emil truly shined.”Their experience also reflects the organization’s broader commitment to inclusion and accessibility in the performing arts. Stevens is a founding member at the Act On Ability Foundation, a Toronto-based initiative supporting performers with disabilities and advocating for greater representation and opportunity within the entertainment industry.They add that the experience encouraged both discipline and inspiration throughout the course. “Emil truly respected Coach John and always listened carefully to his feedback. He learned a lot, enjoyed watching the other students, and felt inspired every week to keep growing and putting in the work.”Parents also emphasised the educational structure and emotional support present throughout the 12-week process.“As an educator with 25 years of experience working with children, I tend to have high standards,” says Rashmi Mistry, whose daughter Mila-Rose participated in the showcase and was later signed by Premier Artists’ Management, one of Canada’s long-standing full-service talent agencies. “Coach John Stevens was incredibly empathetic toward his students. Even when he was busy speaking, he still made a point to acknowledge raised hands and ensure students felt heard. He was also an excellent listener who never interrupted his students as they worked to organize and express their thoughts. The learning objectives were explained clearly and thoroughly, allowing students to understand exactly what would be covered throughout the course.”Her daughter, Mila-Rose Mistry, also shared the aspects of the training that resonated most strongly with her experience as a young actor.“I really began to understand how to feel the emotions of the character I was playing, which helped me learn my lines,” Mila-Rose says. “I also loved the exercises we practiced at the beginning of class, especially the tongue twisters, and I really liked the scripts he chose for me.”Industry professionals additionally emphasised the relevance of the training approach within today’s casting environment.“You can immediately tell these actors are receiving relevant, modern training that reflects the realities of today’s casting landscape,” says Mara Santino of Luber Roklin Entertainment. “No wonder John Stevens’ clients are climbing faster and standing out sooner than so many of their peers — the preparation speaks for itself.”Santino is a key-figure at Luber Roklin Entertainment, a management company known for representing talent across film, television, and digital media.Act With Purpose International continues to welcome actors from across Canada, the United States, and Europe through its online and in-person programming. The organization’s training focuses on emotional honesty, performance technique, audition preparation, and helping actors develop the confidence and discipline necessary to navigate a global industry increasingly shaped by self-tapes and remote collaboration.More information about upcoming showcases, workshops, and training opportunities can be found at actwithpurpose.world

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.