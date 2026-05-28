Concepto Capital Group Strengthens Presence in Florida Hospitality Real Estate Through Meliá Residences Miami Top-Off

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG), Meliá Hotels & Resorts, and Concepto Capital Group celebrated the top-off of Meliá Residences Miami on May 21, marking a major milestone in the development of the brand’s first hotel-branded residential concept in North America. The achievement coincided with strong sales momentum, further reinforcing the project’s appeal among both local and international buyers.The structure reached its full height after weeks of steady vertical progress, reflecting disciplined execution and effective coordination among the development, design, and capital teams behind the project.Concepto Capital Group played a strategic role in the capitalization and development of the project, reinforcing its growing presence within Florida’s hospitality-driven real estate sector. The company continues to position itself as a vertically integrated platform combining architecture, investment strategy, development, marketing, and sales across high-value real estate projects in international markets.Born from more than 12 years of experience through Concepto Taller de Arquitectura, Concepto Capital Group has expanded beyond architecture into a broader real estate investment and development platform with a strong focus on the vacation rental and hospitality sectors.To date, the group has achieved more than $899 million in sellout value, over 2,110 units, $63 million in total equity, and more than 2 million square feet of gross area across its growing portfolio.Florida remains a strategic focus for the firm due to its position as one of the strongest tourism, cultural, and financial hubs in the United States. Through its integrated development model, Concepto Capital Group continues to expand across Miami and Orlando with projects that combine design, hospitality, and long-term investment value.The residences and common areas were designed by Adriana Hoyos Design Studio, internationally recognized for its contemporary, warm, and artisanal aesthetic. Their vision for Meliá Residences Miami incorporated natural materials, organic textures, and a Mediterranean-inspired palette that reflects Meliá’s hospitality identity, resulting in sophisticated, inviting, and highly functional spaces.Concepto Taller de Arquitectura, the architectural foundation behind Concepto Capital Group, was responsible for the design of the residential rooms. With more than 12 years of experience across international residential and hospitality projects, the studio brought a design-driven approach centered on functionality, efficiency, and contemporary living. Its involvement further reinforces Concepto Capital Group’s vertically integrated development model and long-term commitment to quality, design, and value creation for investors.Each residence was conceived as a turnkey home, fully finished and move-in ready, with curated furnishings and finishes selected to deliver an elevated and seamless living experience.The project introduced a collection of wellness-driven amenities aligned with Meliá Hotels & Resorts’ global lifestyle approach, including wellness and relaxation spaces, fitness areas inspired by Mediterranean vitality, pools and outdoor terraces, social lounges, coworking areas, and hospitality-driven services designed to elevate the residential experience.These amenities were crafted to offer a balanced and sophisticated lifestyle connected to Miami’s urban energy while supporting the growing demand for hospitality-oriented residential products.Meliá Residences Miami represents the brand’s return to the city through a distinctive residential-hotel concept. The project blends Meliá’s Mediterranean heritage with the cosmopolitan vibrancy of Miami, creating a differentiated offering for buyers seeking design, hospitality, and lifestyle within one integrated development.Supported by a $30 million construction loan arranged by Concord Summit Capital and strengthened through the strategic involvement of Concepto Capital Group, the development continues advancing confidently into its next phases.Following the top-off on May 21, UNCG, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, and Concepto Capital Group reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a project that merges architecture, hospitality, investment vision, and lifestyle in the heart of Miami. Additional updates will be shared as the project moves toward completion.About Concepto Capital GroupConcepto Capital Group is a real estate investment and development platform specializing in hospitality-driven and vacation-rental-focused projects across Florida and international markets. Emerging from over 12 years of experience through Concepto Taller de Arquitectura, the company combines architectural expertise with strategic investment and development capabilities through a vertically integrated platform focused on acquisition, development, management, marketing, and sales. To date, the firm has achieved more than $899 million in sellout value and more than 2,110 units across its growing portfolio.About Meliá Hotels & ResortsMeliá operates more than 127 hotels across 32 countries and 4 continents, with 20 additional properties currently under development in 13 countries. At Meliá Hotels & Resorts, the brand is recognized for its distinctive Spanish hospitality style, Mediterranean warmth, and commitment to guest wellbeing through elevated hospitality experiences and lifestyle-driven design.About Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG)Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) is a leading real estate and commercial development firm specializing in the creation of sustainable hospitality-driven communities. With more than 25 years of experience, UNCG has developed multiple properties across Florida and Mexico, focusing on innovative investment projects and luxury vacation communities. The company currently has more than 2,000 additional units in pre-development across Orlando and Miami.

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