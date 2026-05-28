Love Beyond Walls and HBCUConnect Launch 'Forever Forward Scholarship' Supporting Higher Education and Career Training

Forever Forward Scholarship

New scholarship initiative will provide financial support to resilient students pursuing college, trade school, and vocational education opportunities

Education can take many forms. This scholarship is for students who, like me, have had to overcome poverty, setbacks, and cultivate a resilient ‘forever forward’ mindset.” — Dr. Terence Lester, Author, Speaker & Founder of Love Beyond Walls

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Beyond Walls , a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring dignity and providing hope to underserved communities, has partnered with HBCUConnect.com, the largest online network for HBCU students and professionals, to launch the Forever Forward Scholarship , a new educational initiative designed to help students overcome financial barriers and continue pursuing their academic and career goals.The Forever Forward Scholarship was created to support students from diverse educational backgrounds including graduating high school seniors, current college students, trade school students, and non-traditional adult learners returning to school. The scholarship reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to expanding access to education and encouraging students to continue pushing forward despite obstacles, hardships, or setbacks. Through the initiative, selected students will receive scholarship assistance to support their enrollment for the Fall 2026 academic term.“I was a non-traditional student myself, and my path into education had many ups and downs before I found my way. Being a non-traditional student doesn’t mean you have to follow a traditional route to higher education. Education can take many forms, empowering us to reach our potential, become resourceful, and build self-sufficiency. This scholarship is for students who, like me, have had to overcome poverty, setbacks, and cultivate a resilient ‘forever forward’ mindset. I’m also excited to partner with HBCU Connect on this initiative because it aligns deeply with our mission at Love Beyond Walls to ensure that no one is forgotten. I’m grateful to do this work alongside an organization committed to creating opportunity through this unique scholarship,” stated Dr. Terence Lester, Author and Founder of Love Beyond Walls.The scholarship is open to students in the U.S. enrolled in or planning to enroll in:- 2-year colleges- 4-year colleges and universities- Trade schools- Vocational or career training programsEligible applicants must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA and submit an essay describing how the scholarship will help advance their educational journey and future goals.“HBCUConnect is proud to partner with Love Beyond Walls on an initiative that reaches students who are often overlooked,” said Will Moss, CEO of HBCUConnect. “Whether students are pursuing a traditional college path or hands-on career training, this scholarship helps invest in their future and reinforces the importance of educational access for all.”Applications for the Love Beyond Walls “Forever Forward Scholarship" are now open, with recipients announced after the June 15th deadline.Students interested in learning more about the scholarship and application process can visit:hbcuconnect.com/scholarships.About Love Beyond WallsLove Beyond Walls is a nonprofit organization committed to restoring dignity, raising awareness around poverty and homelessness, and providing underserved communities with resources, support, and opportunities for transformation.About HBCUConnectHBCUConnect is the largest professional network connecting HBCU students, graduates, employers, and organizations. Since 1999, HBCUConnect has helped create pathways to educational and career opportunities for diverse talent nationwide.Media Contact:HBCUConnect Media Relationsstories@hbcuconnect.comHBCUConnect.comor

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