Parkopedia Launches Advanced EV Reliability and Utilisation API to Help OEMs Eliminate ‘Charging Anxiety’

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For OEMs, the charging experience is now a core component of brand loyalty” — Duncan Licence, Head of Automotive & Data at Arrive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Expanded dataset enables OEM navigation systems to prioritise the most reliable and available chargers.- Dynamic reliability grading highlights charger performance, allowing vehicles to steer drivers away from faulty infrastructure.- High-fidelity histograms allow drivers to bypass peak-time congestion by identifying the best times to charge.Parkopedia, the leading connected-car services provider and part of Arrive , has enhanced its EV charging data offering to enable OEMs to provide EV drivers with an improved charging experience by highlighting charger reliability and availability. By introducing high-fidelity reliability and utilisation datasets, Parkopedia is enabling automakers to solve the industry’s most pressing hurdle to EV mass adoption: the inconsistency of public charging infrastructure.As EV ranges increase, the primary barrier to adoption has shifted from ‘range anxiety’ to ‘charging anxiety’, the uncertainty over whether a charger will be functional or available upon arrival. With industry research showing that up to 43% of public chargers are effectively unavailable - based on a 25% failure rate from inoperative equipment, and an additional 18% facing significant congestion to charge in hubs such as San Francisco1, Parkopedia’s enhanced API provides the high-fidelity transparency required for OEMs to restore driver confidence.Precision Data for the Next Generation of In-Car NavigationThe enhanced dataset integrates seamlessly into vehicle head units via API, providing:A-to-F Reliability Scoring: Dynamic grades based on historical success rates, ensuring navigation systems prioritise high-uptime locations.Predictive Utilisation Histograms: Time-based occupancy data allowing vehicles to intelligently route drivers to chargers with the highest probability of immediate availability.Pricing Transparency: Enabling OEMs to clearly display the total cost of a charging session, including the cost of energy and any idle or overstay charges - before drivers plug in.Parkopedia’s EV charging data already covers location, charger numbers, speed, connector types and operator details. The addition of reliability and utilisation metrics represents a significant step in the company’s mission to provide an end-to-end, stress-free ecosystem for the global automotive industry, enabling drivers to make informed decisions about their charging and better plan their journeys.“For OEMs, the charging experience is now a core component of brand loyalty,” said Duncan Licence, Head of Automotive & Data at Arrive. “As we move from early adopters to the early and late majority, drivers expect the same ‘plug-and-play’ reliability they had with ICE vehicles. Our unique data allows automakers to act as a trusted companion, guiding drivers away from broken or congested infrastructure and directly to a successful charge to effortlessly complete their journeys.”12025 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study - JD PowerENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia, part of the global mobility platform Arrive, is the world’s leading provider of connected‑car services, trusted by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers. To make cities more livable, Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. It is also developing indoor maps that enable end-to-end navigation for drivers and autonomous vehicles without GPS. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.Parkopedia Global Media ContactChristofer LloydPR and Communications ManagerT: +44(0)7762300016E: christofer.lloyd@parkopedia.com

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