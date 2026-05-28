Registration Opens for International Association for Near-Death Studies Conference, August 26-30 in Bellevue, Washington

International Association of Near Death Studies Logo Hyatt Regency, Bellevue, Washington

Popular Annual Event Expected to Draw Nearly 1,000 People for Education, Inspiration and Community

If you find near-death experiences and related phenomena intriguing, you won’t want to miss this inspiring, one-of-a-kind event, hosted by a welcoming community of people.” — Janet Riley, Executive Director

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration opened today for the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) Conference, August 26-30, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency in Bellevue, Washington. IANDS Conference 2026 is expected to draw nearly 1,000 people annually to learn about new research into near-death experiences, to hear stories from people who have had near-death experiences and to explore other related experiences such as terminal lucidity, after death communication, and shared death experiences. Speakers include researchers, nurses, physicians, mental health professionals and clergy, The conference will also feature a Healing Center offering a wide variety of treatments and services, an exhibit floor and an on-site bookstore where authors will sign books.With the theme, “Expanded Lives: Exploring the Impact of Near-Death and Related Experiences,” conference keynote speakers include Dying to Be Me author Anita Moorjani; Institute of Noetic Sciences Director of Research Helané Wahbeh, ND, MCR; creator and host of Next Level Soul Alex Ferrari; and theoretical physicist, philosopher, and Professor of Media Studies Vera Spillner, PhD. Proof of Heaven author Eben Alexander, III, MD, will also speak during a special evening interview session, “A Conversation With Eben.” In addition, Embraced by the Light author Betty Eadie will present during “An Evening with Betty Eadie.”“If you find near-death experiences and related phenomena intriguing, you won’t want to miss this inspiring, one-of-a-kind event, hosted by a welcoming community of people,” said IANDS Executive Director Janet Riley.Full registration costs $386 for members and $429 for nonmembers through July 15. After July 15, full registration costs $449 for members and $499 for nonmembers. Student discounts are available and veterans may receive free registration. For more information or to register, visit the Conference Registration page. IANDS welcomes volunteers to help run the conference. For more information about volunteer opportunities and related discounts, contact volunteer@iands.org.As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

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