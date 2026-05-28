FAA Proposes $336,000 Fine Against Planet Nine Private Air for Alleged International Flight Violations

Thursday, May 28, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $336,000 civil penalty against Planet Nine Private Air of Van Nuys, California, for allegedly violating international aviation regulations and conducting flights in a careless and reckless manner.

The FAA alleges Planet Nine intentionally submitted 21 inaccurate flight plans between the U.S. and several international locations describing the passenger flights as general aviation rather than commercial charter operations. The FAA also alleges the company failed to obtain overflight or landing permits for the flights and failed to follow its Oceanic and International Procedures Manual.

The flights took place between November 2023 and August 2024 between the U.S. and Canada, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Planet Nine has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.