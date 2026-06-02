Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Announces the Addition of Realtor® Ninh Tran

Growing Our Team through integrity, experience, and a deep commitment to the community

Ninh’s dedication to service, his strong ethical compass, and his deep connection to New Orleans make him an exceptional addition to our brokerage.” — Kyle Tallo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty proudly announces the addition of Ninh Tran , an accomplished real estate professional known for his integrity, client advocacy, and deep commitment to the New Orleans community.Ninh began his real estate career in 2015 and quickly stood out as a multi‑million‑dollar producer in his first year, earning an impressive 90% client retention rate. Much of his business still comes from referrals, a reflection of the trust he builds and the level of service he consistently delivers. Ninh works often with first‑time homebuyers and newcomers to New Orleans, guiding them with patience, clarity, and a strong network of trusted inspectors, contractors, lenders, and title partners to ensure a seamless experience from beginning to end.Before entering real estate, Ninh moved to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to cofound a charter school in Tremé, where he served as Chief Operations Officer. His work in education shaped his deep respect for the city’s culture, history, and people, and those values continue to influence his approach to real estate today. With a finance degree from Boston University and advanced degrees in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, he brings a rare combination of analytical skill, communication expertise, and emotional intelligence to every transaction.Clients often praise Ninh for his honesty and unwavering commitment to their best interests. In one memorable moment, when buyers asked him to choose among three homes they loved equally, he recommended the least expensive option. They were surprised and grateful, and the experience became a lasting example of his integrity and client‑first mindset.Beyond real estate, Ninh remains actively involved in the community. He volunteers with NolaReady, using his fluency in Vietnamese to support New Orleans’ Vietnamese residents during critical moments such as the COVID‑19 response and post‑Hurricane Ida recovery. He also contributes to Halloween New Orleans, a nonprofit supporting Project Lazarus, and enjoys mentoring former students, playing tennis, and snowboarding.As part of Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty, Ninh leverages world‑class marketing, global reach, and an expansive referral network to elevate the client experience and deliver exceptional results.

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