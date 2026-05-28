Group Home in Creighton Supports Adults with Intellectual Disabilities

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 27, 2026

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Karis Disability Services celebrated the grand opening of a group home in Creighton for adults with intellectual disabilities. The Government of Saskatchewan invested $2.5 million in capital funding and over $650,000 in annual operational funding for the home, which offers space for up to seven individuals through group home and supported independent living suites.

"Our government is proud to partner with organizations like Karis Disability Services who deliver the services that empower persons with disabilities to live with stability, dignity and independence," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By investing in services like group homes, we are ensuring that more individuals across our province who live with a disability will have the opportunity to participate and thrive in their communities."

Karis Disability Services is a non-profit organization serving approximately 200 individuals with intellectual disabilities across Saskatchewan. They offer a range of programs including group homes, supported independent living, day programming, and a Host Families project in several communities including Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon, Martensville, Warman, Waldheim, Prince Albert and Creighton. Individuals began transitioning into the Creighton home in February 2025.

"Communities are at their best when everybody belongs and has the opportunity to share their God-given gifts," Karis Disability Services Executive Director Hilary Sandell-Atkins said. "This incredible new home has allowed for the people living in it to maintain important community connections and relationships in their home community, while continuing to grow in independence and experience. We are grateful to the provincial government for investing in this project and the community of Creighton in this meaningful way."

For information on intellectual disability services, please contact the Ministry of Social Services office nearest you, or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.

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