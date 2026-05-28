Grand Opening of St Raphael School Celebrated in Regina

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 27, 2026

Today, students, staff and representatives from Regina Catholic Schools and the community joined Education Minister Everett Hindley to celebrate the grand opening of St. Raphael School, the Catholic school side of the new joint-use elementary school in North Regina.

"Saskatchewan is committed to helping every student succeed, and that starts with strong investments in our schools, educators and communities," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This new school provides a modern learning environment where children can learn and grow, and where families feel connected and supported at every stage."

"The opening of St. Raphael is an exciting milestone that reflects our government's commitment to investing in our province's future," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "I am proud that this important infrastructure will serve students, families and the community for many years to come."

The Government of Saskatchewan contributed $63.7 million toward the construction of the joint-use facility while the City of Regina provided funding for the shared community space.

"Our new St. Raphael School brings our families together in one caring, faith-filled place," Regina Catholic School Board Chair Ryan Bast said. "As we join two school communities and share this space with our public school and community partners, we give thanks for this blessing and look ahead with hope for our students and the strong connections to this school community."

While today marks the official celebration of the opening of the Catholic school, students from St Raphael were welcomed into the space at the end of January 2026. The public school, tawâw school, opened to students in September 2025. The joint-use facility is designed to serve up to 1,000 students, 500 in each school, and includes a shared community space and a child care centre with capacity for 51 children.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.9 billion toward school infrastructure projects. This includes 77 new schools, 32 major renovation projects and 17 minor renovation projects. Regina alone has seen 17 new schools built, with two more currently in construction and four in planning and design.

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