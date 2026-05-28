Province Continues to Support Most Vulnerable People in Prince Albert

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 27, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to protecting Prince Albert's most vulnerable people by investing in emergency shelters, supportive housing and essential services.

Today, we are highlighting the province's continued support for the YWCA Prince Albert with an investment of approximately $500,000 over the next four fiscal years. This funding provides safe shelter and support for youth who may be involved with the justice system who are facing complex challenges including addictions, mental health concerns and homelessness. This renewed funding builds on $1.8 million provided over the past three years to YWCA Prince Albert for enhanced residential services supporting stable housing and programming to help all residents build skills, improve well-being and transition towards greater independence and positive life outcomes.

"Our government is proud to stand with YWCA Prince Albert as they continue to provide crucial supports and opportunities for youth and families who need it most," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "These investments reinforce our commitment to helping young people find safe shelter and appropriate services that address challenges, develop life skills, reduce reoffending and contribute to a stronger and more resilient Prince Albert."

This stable funding enables YWCA Prince Albert to offer essential supports, free of charge, for youth aged 12 to 17, including those involved in the justice system. Their services offer secure environments and help youth build skills for long-term success.

YWCA PA programming provides:

Safe, supervised and supportive housing;

Counselling and mental health supports;

Substance use recovery services;

Life skills and personal development; and

Connections to education and employment;

"When young people feel safe and supported, they are better able to make healthy choices and build stability in their lives, and this investment supports proven programming that helps youth feel connected, valued and supported in their community," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "The YWCA Prince Albert is well known for its shelter and supportive housing, their advocacy and programs for women and girls, work that supports life skills and well-being, are an important part of this work.”

"This funding will help us continue delivering vital services that protect and empower people to move forward, ensuring the most vulnerable are protected in Saskatchewan," YWCA Prince Albert CEO Donna Brooks said.

In 2024-25, 77 per cent of the youth accessing this service showed an improvement in valuable life skills related to financial literacy, personal management and the ability to manage substance misuse. Furthermore, 77 per cent of clients reported an increased sense of well-being after participating in culturally appropriate programming.

The Government of Saskatchewan has a long-standing partnership with YWCA Prince Albert. This year, the Ministry of Social Services is providing $5.04 million in annual funding to support programs that enhance the safety and well-being of children, youth and families. This includes transitional housing programs that build life skills and support networks for independence, residential services for young mothers and their children, and supportive family living programs to help families safely care for their children in the comfort of their own homes.

Together, these investments strengthen a coordinated system of essential supports, ensuring that individuals have access to the housing, safety and well-being they deserve.

For more information, visit: About Us - YWCA Prince Albert.

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For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward-Davis

Justice

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: jumedia@gov.sk.ca