Ben Lang in BBQ Hall of Fame

Hall of Famer Ben Lang with His Langs

Reverse-flow system created a more controlled cooking environment, producing cleaner smoke, and more consistent temperatures and changed how barbecue is cooked

To our customers, competitors, friends, family, and the entire BBQ community — thank you for believing in us, supporting us, and cooking alongside us . From our family to yours, thank you” — Ben Lang

NAHUNTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Lang of Lang BBQ Smokers® has once again been nominated for the National Barbecue Hall of Fame, in recognition of his decades-long contributions to the barbecue industry and the continued impact of Lang BBQ Smokers® worldwide.

Lang was named one of the Top 10 finalists for the 2026 Barbecue Hall of Fame by the American Royal, one of the most respected organizations in barbecue.

This October, Lang will be inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame during the World Series of Barbecue at the American Royal in Kansas City — one of barbecue’s most prestigious events and the largest barbecue competition in the world.

Since 1988, Ben Lang and Lang BBQ Smokers® have helped shape modern reverse-flow barbecue cooking, with pits now used by backyard cooks, world champions, chefs, country clubs, restaurants, caterers, competition teams, and entrepreneurs worldwide. Known as “America’s Original Reverse-flow Barbecue Smoker,” Lang BBQ Smokers® continues to preserve authentic wood-fired barbecue tradition while helping others build businesses, support their families, and achieve their dreams through barbecue.

The recognition also highlights Lang BBQ Smokers®’ deep roots within the barbecue community, including Ben Lang’s Georgia BBQ Hall of Fame nominee status and the company’s growing worldwide reputation for handcrafted smokers and grills built to last a lifetime.

For decades, customers around the world have shared stories of using Lang BBQ Smokers® not only to create authentic wood-fired barbecue but also to launch catering companies, food trucks, restaurants, and successful barbecue businesses. That entrepreneurial spirit remains a major part of the company’s “Start Your Business” philosophy and outreach.

Lang BBQ Smokers® are currently used by chefs and culinary teams at private clubs, resorts, golf facilities, and hospitality venues across the country, further showcasing the versatility and consistency of the original reverse-flow design in both professional and commercial settings.

Since introducing the original reverse-flow design in 1988, Lang BBQ Smokers® has remained committed to handcrafted construction, consistency, and authentic flavor — building barbecue smokers and grills using only heavy-duty 1/4-inch thick American steel. That commitment to quality craftsmanship has helped establish reverse-flow cooking as one of the most recognized and respected styles in barbecue today.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by the barbecue community,” said Lang. “What makes it even more rewarding is seeing how Lang BBQ Smokers® have helped people all over the world create authentic barbecue, build businesses, support their families, and achieve their goals. It was very exciting when I got the call from legendary Barbecue Hall of Fame members Tuffy Stone and Amy Mills."

Recent coverage by The Brunswick News also reinforces the strong hometown-business story behind the brand, a type of story that continues to resonate with both regional and national barbecue media outlets.

The Barbecue Hall of Fame induction awards ceremony will take place during the 2026 World Series of Barbecue at the American Royal in Kansas City this Fall, September 30th–October 4th.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.