Registration Open for ElevatED 2026: Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference

Registration is now open for ElevatED 2026, a dynamic summer professional learning experience designed to inspire, connect, and support Maine’s education workforce through meaningful collaboration and practical learning opportunities.

Hosted through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine/the Teach Maine Center, ElevatED combines two familiar and impactful conferences into one engaging three-day event: the 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit and the second annual Every Teacher a Leader Conference. ElevatED will take place from July 29-31, 2026, at Thomas College in Waterville, bringing together educators, school staff, instructional leaders, and education advocates from across the state for high-quality professional learning, networking, and inspiration.

Attendees may choose to register for one or both conference experiences. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register early as spots are limited and available only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Maine DOE Annual Summit

The Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29, 2026, is tailored to Maine’s broad education workforce. It offers attendees the opportunity to engage in timely, relevant, and solution-focused sessions led by educators, experts in the field, and partners from across the state and beyond.

This year’s Summit keynote speaker is internationally recognized educator and neuroscientist Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, who will present “From the Laboratory to the Classroom – Principles of Learning,” exploring the science of how students learn and what that means for classroom practice and school leadership. Dr. Horvath will also lead two in-depth follow-up sessions titled “Your Brain Your Life – Foundations of Thinking and Learning.”

The Summit agenda reflects the wide-ranging priorities and interests of Maine schools, offering sessions focused on instructional practice, school climate, student engagement, family partnerships, career pathways, inclusion, policy, wellness, and more.

Attendees can look forward to sessions including:

Reducing Bias-Motivated Harassment in School

Early Learning in Nature: A Standards-Aligned Outdoor Curriculum Framework

Belonging Matters: Retaining Diverse Educators Through Connection and Community

The Power of Storytelling: Sharing the Good News of Public Education

Evidence-Based Practices Promoting Increased Attendance

Connecting Youth to Community-Based Career Pathways

Using Forests as a Teaching Tool

Building Bridges: A Framework for Family Engagement in Maine

Cultivating Resilient Schools Through the Practice of Mattering

Introduction to School-Based Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management

Maine Seal of Climate Literacy

Inclusive by Design: Leveraging Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Responsive Interactions to Support Inclusive Practices in Pre-K-2 Classrooms

What’s Changing in Essential Programs and Services (EPS) School Funding – and Why It Matters

In addition to sessions, attendees will also have access to informational tables, resources, and on-site support. Attendees will be able to connect with Maine DOE staff, including members of the Maine DOE Certification Team, who will be available to answer certification questions and provide guidance and support.

The Maine DOE Annual Summit registration cost is $120, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. Those interested in attending the Summit may register here.

The Maine DOE is pleased to share that registration costs for the Summit will be waived for eligible staff members working directly with students in schools identified as TSI (Targeted Support and Improvement), ATSI (Additional Targeted Support and Improvement), or CSI (Comprehensive Support and Improvement) under Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). Eligible school administrative units (SAUs) may receive coverage for up to $1,200 in registration costs (the equivalent of 10 staff members).

To avoid upfront registration costs, eligible participants should:

Select “pay by invoice” during registration.

Enter the promotional code “MMSS.”

Provide the name of the identified school.

MMSS participants should not pay using procurement or credit cards. The Maine DOE will process invoices once attendance is confirmed.

Please note that schools identified for CSI support that receive School Improvement Grant (SIG) funding may also use those funds for travel and lodging expenses (in accordance with local SAU travel policies).

Every Teacher a Leader Conference

The Every Teacher a Leader Conference will take place July 30-31, 2026, and is designed specifically for classroom teachers, featuring teacher-led sessions that elevate educator voice, leadership, innovation, and collaboration.

The conference includes breakfast and lunch on both days, along with an optional educator dinner on July 30, 2026, from 6-8 p.m.

The cost to register is $120. Those interested in attending the conference may register here.

Lodging Information

ElevatED attendees are responsible for booking their own lodging accommodations, if they plan to stay overnight. There are options available on the Thomas College campus:

Learn more and book Thomas College lodging accommodations here.