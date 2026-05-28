IP House Opens Tokyo Office to Strengthen Intellectual Property Protection Across Japan and Asia-Pacific

Leading global IP protection company expands APAC presence as demand for global enforcement services surge among entertainment, media, and consumer brands.

Opening our Tokyo office reflects our commitment to being where creators need us most.” — Jan van Voorn, CEO, IP House

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IP House, a global end-to-end intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement company, today announced the opening of its Japan office, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to serving the world's most valuable entertainment, media, and consumer brands in one of the industry's most important markets.Japan is home to some of the most widely recognized and commercially significant intellectual property in the world, from manga and anime to gaming, character brands, and consumer goods and entertainment. IP House's Tokyo office positions the company to deliver its integrated enforcement capabilities directly to rights holders operating at the center of this global ecosystem, while strengthening cross-border coordination across Asia-Pacific."The extraordinary creative output coming from Japan — across gaming, anime, manga, and character brands — is beloved by hundreds of millions of fans globally, and it is precisely that reach that makes these properties targets for piracy and counterfeiting at scale,” said Jan van Voorn, CEO of IP House. “Opening our Tokyo office reflects our commitment to being where creators need us most. Our global team of online and offline investigators, analysts, and enforcement professionals is uniquely positioned to support Japanese clients with comprehensive end-to-end IP protection services.”The office will be led by a highly experienced team of Japan-based IP and licensing professionals with decades of combined expertise and deep relationships across the entertainment, media, and consumer sectors.The opening of the Japan office strategically builds on IP House's global growth and expansion to meet our clients and partners where they need us most. The company combines advanced data intelligence with investigative and field investigations capabilities to identify, analyze, and disrupt IP infringement across digital platforms and physical supply chains, delivering comprehensive solutions for rights holders from monitoring and intelligence gathering through to coordinated enforcement actions. Learn more about IP House here.

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