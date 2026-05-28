Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosting Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 9

We're Hiring - join us Tuesday, June 9th for on-site interviews. Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is located south of I-40 on Soncy Road.

Join Street Volkswagen on Tuesday, June 9 from 9AM–5PM for a Hiring Event featuring on-site interviews with hiring managers for a variety of open positions.

Our team continues to grow, and we’re looking for motivated individuals who want to be part of a fast-paced, customer-focused environment” — Greg Byer, Street Volkswagen General Manager

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is inviting job seekers from across the Texas Panhandle to attend a Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Street Volkswagen in Amarillo.The dealership is currently hiring for a variety of positions across multiple departments, including:Sales AssociatesAutomotive TechniciansOffice AdministratorsCustomer Service RepsStreet Volkswagen encourages anyone interested in starting or growing a career in the automotive industry to attend — including individuals with little or no automotive experience.Applicants will have the opportunity to participate in on-site interviews with a panel of hiring managers throughout the day. No appointment is necessary.“Our team continues to grow, and we’re looking for motivated individuals who want to be part of a fast-paced, customer-focused environment,” Street Volkswagen of Amarillo General Manager, Greg Byler said. “Whether you have years of experience or are looking for a new opportunity, we’d love to meet you.”Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally, though walk-ins are welcome. The hiring event will take place at Street Volkswagen located at 8707 Pilgrim Drive just south of 45th Avenue and Soncy.Street Volkswagen also encourages bilingual applicants to apply as the dealership continues to grow and serve the diverse communities of the Texas Panhandle.For additional information, visit Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s social media pages or contact the dealership directly.Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. Street Volkswagen offers new and pre-owned vehicles, certified service, and a customer-first experience for drivers across the Texas Panhandle. Street Volkswagen provides support to area nonprofit organizations such as Young Life, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999

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