Garage Slick Relocates to Meridian and Expands Automotive Protection Services

The locally owned company is expanding its services to meet growing demand for vehicle protection, customization, and mobile convenience.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garage Slick, a locally owned automotive protection and detailing company founded in 2017, announced the relocation of its operations to 2976 South Meridian Rd Suite 100 in Meridian, Idaho, along with the expansion of several new services, including commercial vehicle wraps, color change wraps, and mobile auto detailing.

The move positions Garage Slick to better serve customers throughout the Treasure Valley, including Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton, Star, Kuna, Emmett, Garden City, and surrounding communities. The company will continue providing paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coatings, vehicle window tinting, windshield protection, and residential and commercial window tinting while expanding its offerings for businesses and vehicle owners looking for additional customization and convenience.

As more drivers invest in long-term vehicle protection and businesses increasingly use fleet graphics and branded vehicles for visibility, demand for high-quality wrap installation and protective automotive services continues to grow. Garage Slick’s expansion reflects a broader trend toward vehicle personalization, paint preservation, and mobile convenience services across the region.

“We wanted to expand the types of services we offer while continuing to focus on quality workmanship and customer relationships,” said Steve Warren, founder of Garage Slick. “That has always been the foundation of Garage Slick.”

Founded by lifelong automotive enthusiast Steve Warren, Garage Slick was built from a passion for cars and years of experience attending automotive events and exploring car culture around the world. Warren’s experiences at events including SEMA in Las Vegas, Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, and the North American International Auto Show in Detroit helped shape the company’s customer-focused approach to automotive care and protection.

Garage Slick has earned recognition throughout Idaho for its installation quality and attention to detail. In 2024, the company was named “XPEL Dealer of the Year 2023 – Idaho.” As an official XPEL Certified Installer, Garage Slick installs XPEL paint protection film, ceramic coatings, and window tint products backed by manufacturer warranties, including:

• Lifetime transferable warranty on XPEL window tint against fading, bubbling, and peeling.

• 10-year warranty on XPEL paint protection film against yellowing, cracking, and peeling

• Warranty-backed ceramic coating packages for long-term surface protection

In addition to its automotive services, Garage Slick also provides residential and commercial window tinting solutions designed to improve heat reduction, comfort, privacy, and UV protection.

The company currently maintains a 5.0-star rating on Google based on more than 157 customer reviews and emphasizes a customer-first approach centered on communication, craftsmanship, and long-term satisfaction.

“Our customers trust us with vehicles they care deeply about,” Warren said. “Whether it’s protecting a daily driver, wrapping a commercial fleet vehicle, or helping someone completely change the look of their car, we take that responsibility seriously.”

To learn more about Garage Slick’s services or schedule an appointment, visit Garage Slick or call 208-204-9110.

About Garage Slick

Garage Slick helps vehicle owners and businesses protect, enhance, and customize their vehicles through paint protection film, ceramic coatings, vehicle wraps, window tinting, windshield protection, and detailing services. Based in Meridian, Idaho, the company serves customers throughout the Treasure Valley with a focus on craftsmanship, premium materials, and long-term customer relationships. To learn more, visit garageslick.com.

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