Savannah DUI Lawyer Stacey M. Goad Wins Another ThreeBestRated® Award for Protecting the Rights of Individuals

Stacey M. Goad

Stacey M. Goad

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A DUI accusation often arrives long before a person fully understands the consequences that are going to follow. Court appearances, license concerns, insurance complications, and the fear of a permanent criminal record can place enormous pressure on individuals and families alike. In these moments, strong legal representation becomes a critical line of defense. Stacey M. Goad, a Savannah-based attorney, has spent years helping clients confront those challenges head-on. As the founder of The Atlantic Law Firm, she has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to her clients and the legal profession, fighting to protect their rights and futures.

Her deep commitment has not gone unnoticed and has been recognized by ThreeBestRated®, a multinational ranking website, through its rigorous 50-Point Inspection process.

Building a Strategic DUI Defense with Prosecutorial Experience

Stacey Goad's career began on the other side of the courtroom. As a prosecuting attorney in metro Atlanta and later in Savannah, she spent years learning how the State investigates and prosecutes DUI cases. From field sobriety testing procedures and breathalyzer protocols to blood sample handling and law enforcement testimony, she understands exactly how the prosecution builds its case.

Her prosecutorial experience became her strength, as well as an advantage for her clients, when she transitioned to defense work. As Stacey understands what prosecutors rely on to secure convictions, she knows where mistakes, inconsistencies, or procedural weaknesses are most likely to appear. She carefully reviews every detail of a case, from whether a traffic stop was legally justified to whether field sobriety tests and breathalyzer equipment were properly administered and maintained. This often leads to stronger outcomes for the clients she represents.

Stacey has successfully handled hundreds of jury and bench trials involving a wide range of criminal matters, from misdemeanors and DUI offenses to complex felony cases. Her legal experience gives clients confidence during a time when every decision can have lasting consequences. Stacey understands the emotional toll criminal accusations place on individuals and families and believes that criminal defense requires more than legal knowledge. This philosophy continues to shape the way she approaches every case.

The Atlantic Law Firm: Focused Exclusively on DUI

Stacey’s practice at The Atlantic Law Firm, located at 1111 Bull Street in Savannah, covers the full scope of DUI defense, including alcohol-impaired driving charges, drug-related DUI, DUI less safe, out-of-town DUI arrests, and repeat offense cases where the stakes are high.

Many other firms divide their attention across multiple practice areas, handling all under one roof. The Atlantic Law Firm takes a different approach. The team focuses solely on DUI and criminal defense. As a result, every strategy she employs and every argument she makes in court is grounded in deep knowledge of Georgia's DUI laws, and Savannah's local courts.

The team strives to ensure clear communication and accessibility to their clients during critical moments. Clients of The Atlantic Law Firm receive direct access to their attorney, along with responsive communication throughout the legal process. They also emphasize educating clients about their rights, explaining legal procedures in straightforward terms, and ensuring individuals understand every step of their case. This client-centered approach has contributed significantly to the trust she has earned throughout Savannah and the surrounding communities.

Clients often praise Stacey and her team for their professionalism, courtroom skill, responsiveness, and ability to achieve favorable outcomes in difficult cases. To get in touch with the team, visit notguiltysavannah.com.

Stacey M. Goad
Atlantic Law Firm
+ +19122099000
attorneygoad@gmail.com
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Stacey M. Goad
Atlantic Law Firm
+ +19122099000 attorneygoad@gmail.com
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311 RANCH ROAD 620 S STE 211
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