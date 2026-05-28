DEQ Awards Annual Coal Reclamation Award to Cordero Rojo Mine for Outstanding Reclamation Work

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is pleased to award the 2026 Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award for the coal category to the Cordero Rojo Mine (Permit No. 237).

The DEQ Excellence in Mining Reclamation Awards are given annually to Wyoming coal and noncoal mine operators who demonstrate outstanding achievement in a specific aspect of mine reclamation or for overall performance in meeting reclamation goals. The 2026 award will be formally presented at the 70th Annual Wyoming Mining Association Convention in Gillette, scheduled for June 3-5, 2026.

The Cordero Rojo Mine, operated by Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC, encompasses a 21,381-acre permit area located in Campbell County, south of Gillette.

The mine is being recognized for its work on a long-term tree replacement program within its reclaimed areas. Between 2004 and 2018, the mine successfully planted 643 trees spanning 19 different native and adaptable species.

To overcome the challenges of establishing woody vegetation in a semi-arid environment, the mine utilized over 20 years of on-site precipitation data to mathematically determine the volume of supplemental water needed to initiate and establish healthy root systems. Specialized irrigation networks were constructed to sustain the young trees through their critical early growth stages, while protective grazing exclosures were constructed to prevent damage from local wildlife.

A comprehensive tree count and follow-up evaluation conducted in 2023 as part of a Phase 3 bond release application documented 1,094 trees thriving on the landscape—meeting 90% of the 1,222 trees required by the mine permit’s extensive reclamation plan. Remarkably, the study confirmed that while 502 of the originally planted trees survived, an additional 592 recruited trees naturally became established. This significant natural recruitment demonstrates the long-term viability and the ability of these strategic tree plantings to expand across the landscape on their own. The mine’s tree establishment program provides practical, field-tested methods for successfully establishing trees in a semi-arid environment, where traditional reclamation practices typically prioritize grasses and shrubs.

The successful evaluation led to the formal approval of a Phase 3 bond release for the area by DEQ’s Land Quality Division (LQD) in 2025.

“The Cordero Rojo Mine is commended for their long-term commitment to their tree replacement program,” said Matt Kunze, DEQ/LQD Natural Resources Program Supervisor. “The mine plans to use information gathered on the success of this program to complete its future tree replacement commitments”.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Gretchen Anderson, Environmental Manager for Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC. “It reflects the work of many people over a long period of time, and it’s especially rewarding to see those efforts recognized in a project that highlights just how challenging it can be to successfully establish trees in semi-arid rangeland.”

This award underscores the importance of strong collaboration between industry and regulators in advancing long-term land stewardship across the state. DEQ congratulates the Cordero Rojo Mine for this achievement and for its continued dedication to high-quality reclamation.

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