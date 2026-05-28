WeVend and TendedBar Partner to Bring High-Volume Beverage Automation to Everyday Venues From Stadiums to Countertops

TendedBar Beverage Dispenser Dual Screen, Dirty Soda, Refresher, Iced Coffee, and Cocktails WeVend Logo TendedBar Logo

Powered by WeVend's Integrated Payment Platform, TendedBar's Automated Bar Technology Is Now Deployable Across QSR, Hotels, Transportation, and Entertainment

The technology works. The pour quality is consistent. The throughput is real. What this partnership does is take that proven platform and make it available everywhere a guest is thirsty.” — Justin Honeysuckle, Co-Founder & CEO, TendedBar

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeVend , a North American pioneer in unattended payment solutions with over 30 years of industry leadership, and TendedBar , the industry leader in automated beverage dispensing for high-volume hospitality, today announced a strategic partnership that brings TendedBar's automated bar technology, until now most often deployed in stadiums, arenas, and large-format venues, into the hands of hospitality operators. The launch combines TendedBar's new countertop automated craft beverage unit with WeVend's unattended payment infrastructure, opening a new chapter for automated craft beverage service in restaurants, hotels, quick-service beverage concepts, transportation hubs, and entertainment venues across North America.The market context for this partnership is straightforward. TendedBar has spent more than a decade refining automated beverage service for some of the most demanding venues in North America, including major league stadiums, premier event venues, and high-traffic transportation hubs. Until now, the deployment model for that technology has favored large footprints and high-volume operators. TendedBar's new countertop unit, launching in 2026, was engineered to bring the same speed, precision, and reliability into smaller, space-constrained operations. The integration with WeVend's payment platform completes that effort. With TendedBar's automated dispensing combined with WeVend's North American payment gateway, an operator no longer has to choose between automation and payment infrastructure; both are now available in a single deployment.“We did not enter this partnership because of a single product integration. We entered it because of the market opportunity it unlocks. TendedBar has built technology that, until now, has been mostly seen by people in stadium seats. With our payment platform behind it, the same technology can move into a coffee bar in a hotel lobby, a beverage station inside a transportation hub, or a self-serve unit inside a quick-service venue. That is a meaningful expansion of where automated beverage service can go, and we are proud to be the partner enabling it. Our strategic partner network, including operators and distributors we work with across vending, carwash, and self-serve retail, will play a direct role in taking this to scale.” — Peter Zoumboulakis, President of WeVendFor hospitality, transportation, and entertainment operators, the partnership lowers the barriers that have historically limited adoption of automated beverage service: terminal hardware, payment compliance, and integration complexity. The WeVend and TendedBar solution runs on WeVend's single North American payment gateway supporting tap, chip, swipe, QR, and mobile wallets, with PCI Level 1 security, remote management, real-time reporting, and white-label configuration available out of the box. For TendedBar customers already deploying the company's stadium and large-format systems, the same payment integration extends naturally to countertop and mobile-format units across their broader operational footprint. For new operators, the combined platform offers a single-deployment path into automated craft beverage service that requires no separate payment integration.“For more than ten years, TendedBar has focused on getting automated beverage service right in some of the highest-volume environments in the country. The technology works. The pour quality is consistent. The throughput is real. What this partnership does is take that proven platform and make it available everywhere a guest is thirsty, not just in venues that can support a four-screen front-of-house deployment. Pairing our countertop unit with WeVend's payment infrastructure takes the product to another level. It opens distribution to operators we could not reach before, and it gives existing customers a more flexible footprint for new locations. WeVend is the right partner for this stage of our growth.” — Justin Honeysuckle, Co-Founder & CEO, TendedBarThe combined WeVend and TendedBar offering is available to qualifying operators across North America. Operators interested in deployment, distribution opportunities, or strategic partnership discussions are invited to contact the TendedBar team using the information below.About WeVendWeVend is a North American leader in unattended payment solutions, backed by 30+ years of leadership experience. Its product ecosystem, including PayPro, PayPro Max, PayNote, and PayQR, serves operators across vending, carwash, parking, amusement, laundry, smart retail, and more. With a single North American payment gateway, PCI Level 1 certification, white-label capabilities, and WeCare white-glove support, WeVend simplifies the complex for operators who demand reliability and growth. Visit wevend.com. “Unattended Simplified.”About TendedBarTendedBar is the industry leader in automated beverage dispensing for high-volume hospitality environments. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, TendedBar delivers precision-mixed cocktails, beer, wine, and on-trend specialty beverages, including dirty sodas, refreshers, iced coffee and tea, energy drinks, and boba through a proprietary automation platform with milliliter-precise pours, real-time analytics, customizable menus, and flexible identity verification. TendedBar's solutions are deployed in stadiums, arenas, hotels, resorts, QSR beverage programs, transportation hubs, and entertainment venues across the United States. Visit tendedbar.com.

TendedBar and WeVend

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