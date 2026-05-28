New Verasight Poll Reveals a New Healthcare Reality for Americans

Verasight - Health Poll Results - Mental Health Disclosure to AI Verasight - Health Poll Results - Cancer Care Financial Concern Verasight - Health Poll Results - Action On Multi-Cancer Test Results

Survey finds widespread concern over cancer care costs alongside growing openness to AI tools, GLP-1 medications, and preventative health technologies

The data shows they're willing to adopt new medications and technologies that they believe could help them manage their physical and mental health.” — Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new national poll from Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research firm that collects verified, representative survey responses finds Americans are using new technologies and tools to manage their physical and mental health, even as concerns surrounding healthcare affordability remain high.

The survey, conducted among 2,000 U.S. adults using questions submitted by attendees of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Society of Behavioral Medicine (SBM), found that 73% of Americans would be very or extremely concerned about the financial impact of cancer care costs on their household. At the same time, the data shows Americans are open to new forms of preventative health technology, weight management treatments, and even artificial intelligence-driven emotional support tools.

Among the poll’s key findings:

• 53% of Americans say personal behaviors such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management are the single biggest driver of overall health

• 81% say they would be likely to act on results from a noninvasive multi-cancer early detection test

• 18% say they have used a GLP-1 medication within the past 12 months

• 17% say they have disclosed mental health concerns to an AI tool such as ChatGPT

• 70% report feeling at least somewhat stressed on most days (40% a bit stressful, 20% quite a bit stressful, 10% extremely stressful)

The findings show Americans view healthcare as both a personal responsibility and a growing financial risk, showing interest in emerging technologies that promise earlier intervention, convenience, and accessibility.

“Americans are facing a healthcare environment that is rapidly changing” said Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight. “The data shows they're willing to adopt new medications and technologies that they believe could help them manage their physical and mental health.”

The poll also found strong support for preventative care and lifestyle management. More than 9 in 10 respondents said spending time in nature positively impacts their wellbeing, while a majority identified lifestyle behaviors, rather than genetics or healthcare access, as the largest contributor to long-term health outcomes.

At the same time, Americans appear selective about how much technology they want integrated into their personal routines. While respondents expressed openness toward certain health technologies such as cancer detection tools and GLP-1 medications, they showed more hesitation toward continuous digital health monitoring and paying for AI-powered nutrition tracking.

The full report is available at https://reports.verasight.io/reports/sbm-2026#key-takeaways.

The survey was conducted by Verasight from May 1–4, 2026, among 2,000 U.S. adults. Respondents were randomly assigned to one of two survey modules containing questions submitted by attendees of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Society of Behavioral Medicine. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3.2% for Module A and +/- 3.3% for Module B.

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to expand access to high-quality survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.