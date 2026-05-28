4Sight Labs Expands OptiGuard™ Platform to Support Continuous Operational Awareness and Detainee Welfare Monitoring

OptiGuard is designed to work with compatible existing IP camera infrastructure to help facilities improve visibility between scheduled rounds, welfare checks, and staff observations.

New camera-based workflows support welfare checks, rounds verification, documentation, and situational awareness between scheduled staff checks

OptiGuard was built to support continuous operational awareness, structured documentation, and staff decision support between rounds using infrastructure agencies already have deployed.” — David Sanders, CEO of 4Sight Labs

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Sight Labs today announced expanded capabilities for OptiGuard ™, its operational awareness and detainee welfare monitoring platform designed specifically for correctional and detention environments.Built to operate using existing detention camera infrastructure, OptiGuard continuously analyzes observable indicators including subject presence, movement, breathing-related motion, prolonged inactivity, and environmental activity patterns to support staff situational awareness between scheduled rounds and welfare checks.The expanded platform introduces additional operational workflow and documentation capabilities designed to strengthen consistency, accountability, and defensible operational records within high-risk custody environments.“Correctional environments require more than isolated monitoring tools,” said David Sanders, CEO of 4Sight Labs. “OptiGuard was built to support continuous operational awareness, structured documentation, and staff decision support between rounds using infrastructure agencies already have deployed.”New capabilities include:- Welfare check corroboration support- Rounds verification support- Structured operational event timelines- Meal delivery and acceptance documentation workflows- Wellness observation and blood pressure check verification support- Distress alert documentation workflows- Prolonged inactivity and welfare review support- Exportable operational records and review packages- Centralized operational awareness dashboardsOptiGuard uses internally developed algorithmic templates and observational analysis models to assist with the generation of structured operational documentation and situational alerts. All operational decisions, reviews, and actions remain under direct human supervision and verification.The platform is designed to support correctional staff workflows and operational awareness while maintaining human oversight of all escalation and response procedures.OptiGuard is purpose-built for correctional and detention environments and supports:- Existing IP camera infrastructure- On-premises processing architecture- Structured operational workflows- Continuous situational awareness support- Human-verified documentation processes- Exportable operational reporting and review support- Scalable deployment across detention facilities4Sight Labs continues to focus on technologies that help agencies strengthen detainee welfare monitoring, improve operational awareness, support defensible documentation practices, and reduce operational blind spots within custody environments.For more information, visit: www.4sightlabs.com/optiguard About 4Sight Labs4Sight Labs develops operational monitoring, situational awareness, and workflow intelligence technologies designed for correctional, detention, and public safety environments. Its OverWatchand OptiGuard™ platforms support detainee welfare monitoring, operational visibility, compliance workflows, and structured documentation processes using wearable, camera-based, and observational technologies purpose-built for custody settings.

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