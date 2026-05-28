Growing Boutique Fitness Brand HYLO Fitness Expands Into Georgia With New Alpharetta Studio

The HY room, a H.I.I.T training environment within each HYLO studio, featuring low lighting, red hues, high-energy music, and four signature workout stations — Floor, Bike, Bench, and Rower. An inside peek at a HY class, emphasizing high-intensity interval training in an immersive, high-energy environment. HYLO Fitness Alpharetta will also feature a LO room, a heated studio environment designed around intentional movement, music, and recovery-focused training. HYLO Fitness' LO programs incorporate movement-focused classes inspired by yoga principles. The newest HYLO Fitness is located in Alpharetta, Georgia and is expected to open in August 2026.

The newest franchise location is targeting an August 2026 grand opening in Alpharetta

This concept sets a new, elevated standard for what boutique fitness can look like in the area—thoughtfully designed, results-driven, and engaging.” — Chris and Morella Atkinson, Franchise Owners of HYLO Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYLO Fitness , a boutique fitness franchise known for its multi-modality training approach and community-focused studio environment, has announced a new franchise location coming soon to Alpharetta. The new unit is owned by franchisees Chris and Morella Atkinson.The Alpharetta location marks the brand’s ninth facility overall as HYLO Fitness continues its national expansion. In advance of the opening, HYLO Alpharetta has already launched an online waitlist for local residents interested in becoming founding members.“Bringing a new fitness concept like HYLO to Alpharetta represents more than just opening another studio—it fills a real gap in a community that values health, performance, and elevated experiences,” said Chris and Morella Atkinson in a joint statement. “Alpharetta and its surrounding areas have a strong, active population, yet there is a clear need for a more dynamic, well-rounded approach to boutique fitness.”HYLO Fitness offers a fresh approach to working out, with H.I.I.T, Yoga, Pulse, and an open gym at select locations.“HYLO answers that need by introducing a balanced, multi-modality model that goes beyond traditional single-format workouts, offering variety, efficiency, and a more complete path to overall wellness,” the franchisees added.The studio experience is centered around the brand’s HY and LO concepts. HY represents the H.I.I.T training environment, featuring low lighting, red hues, high-energy music, and four signature workout stations — Floor, Bike, Bench, and Rower. LO classes take place in a heated studio environment designed around intentional movement, music, and recovery-focused training.“This concept sets a new, elevated standard for what boutique fitness can look like in the area—thoughtfully designed, results-driven, and engaging,” said the Atkinsons. “As new franchisees, we are genuinely excited to open our doors and become part of this community, not just as a fitness studio, but as a hub for connection, energy, and growth.”HYLO Alpharetta is expected to open in August 2026. HYLO Fitness continues expanding its footprint through franchising, with additional HYLO franchise locations also recently announced for Charlotte and Orlando. Franchisees receive access to exclusive territories, comprehensive training, operational support, and marketing resources designed to help studios scale within their local markets.“Our goal is to make HYLO stand out by delivering innovative programming, a high-quality experience, and a sense of balance that supports every member’s lifestyle—physically and mentally—while also maintaining the HYLO brand’s values and standards,” the Atkinsons said.To learn more about owning a HYLO Fitness studio, visit www.hylofitness.com/franchise . Follow HYLO Fitness for real-time updates on Instagram @hylofitness.ABOUT HYLO FitnessHYLO Fitness was founded by Angus Long and Matt Herring, with its flagship fitness center based in Charleston, South Carolina. The boutique fitness franchise combines H.I.I.T, Yoga, Pulse, and open gym offerings into a multi-modality wellness experience designed to support both physical and mental performance.The brand’s LO programming incorporates movement-focused classes inspired by yoga principles, while HY classes emphasize high-intensity interval training in an immersive, high-energy environment. HYLO Fitness has received multiple industry and community accolades, including recognition in Best of Charleston’s Best Health Club awards.For more information about HYLO Fitness or franchise opportunities, visit www.hylofitness.com/franchise

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