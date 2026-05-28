Filmmaker Ashley Avis and NYT Bestselling Poet Atticus Team Up to Save American Horses

The Lost Horses in collaboration with NY Times Bestseller Atticus Atticus Quote 1: Lost Horses Atticus Quote 2: Lost Horses Ashley Avis Quote 1: Lost Horses

The Lost Horses campaign seeks to end the slaughter of American horses across U.S. borders.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Los Angeles filmmaker Ashley Avis launched a new PSA for The Lost Horses campaign featuring an original poem written and narrated by New York Times bestselling author Atticus, the famously anonymous poet whose work has captivated millions of readers around the world.

The PSA is part of a national advocacy effort led by The Wild Beauty Foundation, founded by Avis, focused on ending the U.S. horse slaughter pipeline. Each year, tens of thousands of American horses are exported across U.S. borders for slaughter abroad, despite widespread public opposition and the absence of horse slaughter facilities within the United States.

Written from the perspective of a horse, Atticus’ poem anchors the piece, offering a reflection on trust, purpose, and loss.

“Horses have carried us not only across land, but through history, through war, through healing — they are symbols of freedom, strength, and grace. And yet, so many of them are funneled into a system that ends in destruction. What stayed with me about The Lost Horses was not only the scale of it, but the betrayal. These horses were not nameless. They were beings who once had purpose, a deep connection, and trust. They were ridden, cared for, spoken to. Then, somewhere along the line, that relationship is severed, and they are passed along as if none of it mattered,” said Atticus.

Moreover, Atticus shared, “The Lost Horses movement matters because it is happening now, not in some distant past, and because awareness is the first step in interrupting it. The question is no longer whether we know — it is what we are willing to do with that knowledge.”

The Lost Horses campaign combines film, journalism, and advocacy to raise awareness around the issue and build support for federal legislation aimed at ending the practice. The effort supports the bipartisan Saving America’s Forgotten Equine (SAFE) Act, which would permanently prohibit both domestic slaughter and the export of American horses for human consumption. Last week, the U.S. House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced key portions of the SAFE Act that would prohibit the transport of equines intended for slaughter for human consumption. Congress must address the legislation by September 30, 2026.

“The goal of The Lost Horses is to reach people emotionally by combining storytelling with advocacy. Working with Atticus to craft a film around his words was deeply powerful, and his original poem, set to cinematic imagery of a real horse who nearly became lost, is full of heartbreak, longing, joy, and hope,” said Ashley Avis, filmmaker and founder of the Wild Beauty Foundation.

“I’m grateful to Atticus and the artists who have come together to help us create a campaign that resonates with those who love and cherish our horses, while moving Members of Congress to act. We are encouraging Americans across the country to raise their voices, so that no horse is ever lost again.”

The broader campaign has featured contributions from artists, athletes, and advocates including Billie Eilish, Diane Lane, Zosia Mamet, Mackenzie Foy, Beth Behrs, Danielle Vasinova, Pom Klementieff, Dermot Mulroney, Olympians Jessica Springsteen and Karl Cook, and the Los Angeles-based Compton Cowboys.

About the Wild Beauty Foundation

The Wild Beauty Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting equines and wildlife — and to connecting people of all ages with the importance of preserving the natural world. WBF uses the power of storytelling to spark awareness and action through films, educational programs, advocacy campaigns, and rescue efforts that shine a light on the challenges these animals face. Its mission is to inform, inspire, and empower the next generation of advocates to protect all things wild.

About The Lost Horses Campaign

The Lost Horses is a national campaign led by the Wild Beauty Foundation focused on ending the U.S. horse slaughter pipeline. Each year, tens of thousands of American horses are exported to foreign slaughter plants. The campaign works to raise awareness and support passage of the bipartisan SAFE Act, which would permanently prohibit both domestic slaughter and the export of American horses for human consumption.

About Ashley Avis

Ashley Avis is an award-winning filmmaker and journalist who wrote and directed Disney’s Black Beauty, starring Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy, and the Critics Choice–nominated documentary Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West. She is next directing American Wolf for Appian Way, with Leonardo DiCaprio producing. Avis is also the founder of the Wild Beauty Foundation and has received a Special Congressional Commendation for her work on behalf of protecting America's equids.

About Atticus

Atticus is a three-time New York Times bestselling and four-time nationally bestselling poet whose words have resonated with millions of readers around the world. Known for maintaining his anonymity, he has emerged as one of the most recognizable voices in modern poetry. His work is currently being adapted into the upcoming feature film The Dark Between Stars, written and directed by Ashley Avis.

The Lost Horses: "Hope Still Runs in Me" by Atticus Poetry

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