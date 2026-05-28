COFEM expands its international growth strategy at INTERSCHUTZ 2026 with its UL-certified fire detection ecosystem

Spanish manufacturer boosts global positioning with advanced fire detection technologies for large-scale projects and fast-growing infrastructure markets.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COFEM will participate in INTERSCHUTZ 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for fire and rescue services, civil protection and safety, taking place from June 1–6 in Hannover, Germany.The company’s participation represents another step in COFEM’s international expansion strategy, as it continues strengthening its presence across the Middle East, Africa and Asia — markets where the ability to rely on manufacturers specialized in advanced fire safety technologies is becoming increasingly important in order to meet the technical standards and demands of large-scale infrastructure and urban development projects.At INTERSCHUTZ, COFEM will showcase its complete UL-certified fire detection ecosystem, developed to meet the requirements of technically demanding environments and large-scale international projects across sectors including hospitality, hotels and resorts, airports, hospitals, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, smart buildings, oil & gas, tourism developments and critical infrastructure projects.The company will highlight its ONIX, QUARTZ and RUBÍ platforms, designed to offer advanced integration capabilities, scalability and intelligent fire detection performance for complex installations.As countries across emerging markets continue investing heavily in urban development, hospitality, industrial growth and smart infrastructure, fire safety technologies aligned with international standards are becoming increasingly important for developers, engineering firms and infrastructure operators.COFEM aims to position itself as a reliable international technology partner capable of delivering certified, scalable and adaptable fire detection solutions for projects requiring high technical performance and international compliance standards.“INTERSCHUTZ represents an important opportunity for COFEM to continue expanding internationally and connect with new markets looking for reliable, certified and technologically advanced fire detection solutions,” the company states.INTERSCHUTZ brings together manufacturers, engineering companies, distributors and fire safety professionals from around the world, serving as one of the industry’s most influential global platforms for innovation and international business development.Visitors attending the exhibition will have the opportunity to discover COFEM’s latest intelligent fire detection technologies and UL-certified solutions designed for global applications and high-demand environments.More information: www.cofem.com Press release issued by Kellenföl Ad

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