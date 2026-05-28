NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella galley, Ristorante Bella Etna, a seven-time Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award winner for best overseas galley, is set to officially launch its ‘Grab n’ Go’ food station June 1, 2026.

Recognizing that military operations rarely pause for traditional meal hours, this initiative marks a significant Quality of Life milestone, making Ristorante Bella Etna the first galley in the region to implement this Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) priority designed to keep sailors nutritionally equipped and mission ready.

The concept and implementation of the fuel station was designed with junior enlisted personnel in mind, specifically the rank of petty officer third class and below, who are enrolled in the Rations in Kind (RIK) program, an internal system intended to ensure junior personnel have access to nutritious foods while managing assigned meal entitlements. The new station provides flexible, high-quality dining options for junior service members whose daily duties or time constraints might cause them to miss standard breakfast or lunch periods.

“The mission doesn't stop for meal hours, and neither should our support for the warfighter,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 LaToya Farrish, from Ruffin, N.C., food service officer, Ristorante Bella Etna. “I am immensely proud of the galley team for debuting the region’s first 'Grab n’ Go' station. We are directly addressing the evolving needs of our junior service members, and this capability ensures that even on a tight operational schedule, our personnel have immediate access to the high-quality nutrition to sustain the watch and execute any mission we are called upon."

The galley team initiated a soft launch of the fuel station, April 27, coinciding with their Five Star inspection. This annual assessment is a prerequisite to compete for the prestigious Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award, which recognizes food service excellence across the U.S. Navy. Since the soft launch, galley leadership has been actively monitoring operations, identifying opportunities for improvement, and evaluating customer feedback to optimize the menu for maximum convenience and nutritional value.

Ristorante Bella Etna is a critical part of the mission at NAS Sigonella. The galley feeds DOW and NATO service members assigned to the installation and its 39 tenant commands daily, and on special meal days also opens its doors to Italian military personnel, DOW civilians, contactors and local national Italian personnel working onboard the installation.

Operating seven days a week, the ‘Grab n’ Go’ station bridges the gap between traditional mealtimes. It is open Monday through Sunday from 8:30 to 11 a.m., and again from 1 to 4 p.m.

By prioritizing accessibility and directly supporting the nutritional needs of junior personnel, NAS Sigonella demonstrates its continued pursuit to enhance quality of life services for the warfighter, and with Ristorante Bella Etna’s ingenuity, this initiative showcases their commitment to remain at the forefront of Navy food service excellence.

NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official