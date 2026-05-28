Application by Oak Capital, LLC to fill non-tidal wetlands for the construction of a residential subdivision near Old CCC Camp Road, Ocean Springs, Jackson Co

Any person wishing to make comments or objections to the proposed activity must submit those comments in writing to Allison Faggard by mail at the Department of Marine Resources at 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530, by email at allison.faggard@dmr.ms.gov, or by using the form below before 1:00 p.m. on the day June 15, 2026.

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