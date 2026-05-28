Portugal’s economic transformation attracting global investors and entrepreneurs

Lisbon is becoming a strategic hub for international investors

Portugal is emerging as a global investment hub, driven by infrastructure growth, international connectivity and strong investor interest.

The Golden Visa has played an important role in attracting international capital, entrepreneurs, and globally mobile families into Portugal.” — Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal is increasingly emerging as one of Europe’s most strategically positioned countries for investment, innovation and long-term wealth planning, as global economic shifts continue to reshape capital flows and talent mobility.Long admired for its climate, lifestyle and history, Portugal is now gaining growing recognition for its international connectivity, political stability and expanding infrastructure.Rogério Fernandes Ferreira, CEO of Lisbon-based RFF Lawyers and former Secretary of State of Fiscal Affairs in Portugal, believes the country’s strategic importance is becoming increasingly clear.He explains: “Portugal is no longer a peripheral country.“When analysed through the lens of infrastructure, global trade routes, legal frameworks, and geopolitical alignment, Portugal becomes one of Europe’s most important Atlantic gateways connecting Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Portuguese-speaking world.”Lisbon’s time zone alignment with both Europe and parts of the United States is proving attractive for multinational corporations, technology firms, financial services businesses and international entrepreneurs seeking a European base with transatlantic reach.Portugal’s geographic advantages are also being supported by competitive tax structures, international investment programmes and significant infrastructure development.One of the country’s most internationally recognised initiatives remains the Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme.Since launching in 2012, the programme has generated an estimated €54 billion in economic impact and supported approximately 30,000 jobs.Around 95% of Golden Visa applicants now choose the regulated investment fund route, which provides a pathway to residency through a €500,000 investment in qualifying Portuguese alternative investment funds while requiring an average physical presence of only seven days per year.Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of Portugal Pathways and Portugal Investment Owners Club , says the programme continues to play an important role in attracting globally mobile investors and families, despite frustrations surrounding immigration processing delays.He explains: “The Golden Visa has played an important role in attracting international capital, entrepreneurs, and globally mobile families into Portugal.“However, it is also important to recognise that many applicants, between 2020 and 2024, have experienced significant frustration around delays within the immigration system, particularly relating to processing and biometric appointments.”Concerns have also emerged regarding residency timelines, citizenship eligibility and changes to Portuguese nationality law extending the nationality timeline to 10 years.Despite these operational challenges, Portugal’s broader economic outlook continues to strengthen.Recently named ‘Economy of the Year’ by UK-based The Economist magazine, Portugal continues to receive positive assessments from major ratings agencies, with Fitch Ratings maintaining the country within the A category across key sovereign credit metrics.Alongside the Golden Visa programme, Portugal has introduced the IFICI regime — the Tax Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation — replacing the former Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) framework.The scheme offers qualifying professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers and consultants a flat 20% tax rate on qualifying Portuguese employment and self-employment income for up to 10 years.Many forms of foreign-sourced passive income may also remain exempt from Portuguese taxation for qualifying individuals, depending on personal circumstances and applicable double taxation treaties.Portugal has additionally introduced favourable tax measures for younger workers, including lower income tax rates for many individuals under the age of 35, as part of efforts to attract and retain international talent.Stannard says many internationally mobile families are now making broader lifestyle and strategic decisions beyond residency alone.Adds Paul Stannard: “They are looking at operational flexibility, legal certainty, international access, quality of life, safety, education, healthcare, and long-term family planning. Portugal increasingly offers a compelling balance across all of those areas.”Major infrastructure projects are also strengthening Portugal’s long-term economic positioning.The Port of Sines is rapidly developing into one of Europe’s most strategically important deep-water ports, located directly on Atlantic shipping routes linking Europe, the Americas and Africa.Portugal has also become an important landing point for global submarine fibre optic cables, including EllaLink and 2Africa, helping position the country as an emerging digital infrastructure hub.These developments are attracting growing interest from international technology operators and hyperscale data centre projects.Paul Sheedy, special adviser to the Portugal Future Fund , believes Portugal is entering a period where several major sectors are converging simultaneously, including technology, healthcare, renewable energy, luxury hospitality, digital infrastructure and international services.He says Portugal’s combination of political stability, accessibility, safety and infrastructure is increasingly aligning with wider global shifts in capital and talent flows.Portugal is also investing heavily in offshore wind, solar energy, green hydrogen and renewable infrastructure linked to Europe’s wider decarbonisation agenda.Projects such as the H2Med hydrogen corridor connecting Portugal, Spain and France could further strengthen the country’s future role within Europe’s renewable energy market.While challenges around productivity, exports and research investment remain, many analysts now believe Portugal has entered a new phase of long-term economic transformation.

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